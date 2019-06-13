Manchester City lift the Premier League trophy
Premier League 2019-20 fixtures revealed

  1. Fixtures announced for 2019-20 Premier League season at 09:00 BST
  2. Man City are champions, finishing one point ahead of Liverpool
  3. Norwich City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa back in top flight
  4. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

  1. Club-by-club guide

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Your club-by-club guide to the next 380 Premier League fixtures is right here.

    Premier League
  2. Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Wolverhampton Wanderers

    Wolverhampton Wanderers 2019-20 fixture list here.

  3. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    Get Involved tweet
  4. West Ham United fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    West Ham United

    West Ham United 2019-20 fixture list here.

  5. Watford fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Watford

    Watford 2019-20 fixture list here.

  6. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    Adam Salter: It’s good to know that we’ll be out of the title challenge by September... #bbcfootball#Arsenal

    Zack: #bbcfootball Liverpool got the easiest start by far

    Stevo: Fixtures have fallen well for Utd. Do not play a top 6 team back to back until March. #bbcfootball can the season start now?!

  7. Tottenham Hotspur fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham Hotspur 2019-20 fixture list here.

  8. Southampton fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Southampton

    Southampton 2019-20 fixture list here.

  9. Sheffield United fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Sheffield United 2019-20 fixture list here.

  10. Norwich City fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Norwich City

    Norwich City 2019-20 fixture list here.

  11. Newcastle United fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Newcastle United

    Newcastle United 2019-20 fixture list here.

  12. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    SMS Message: Tough start away from home for Spurs, with City and Arsenal - but bring it on! from Nick, Hertfordshire
    Nick, Hertfordshire
    SMS Message: Liverpool get 5 days before the UEFA Super Cup, but Chelsea 3? I guess we know who the PL prefer then... from Gareth
    Gareth
  13. Manchester United fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Manchester United

    Manchester United 2019-20 fixture list here.

  14. Manchester City fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Manchester City

    Manchester City 2019-20 fixture list here.

  16. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    SMS Message: I'm very optimistic for Liverpool in the upcoming season and once more become the outright most successful English club ever. from David Ashworth
    David Ashworth
  17. Liverpool fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Liverpool

    Liverpool 2019-20 fixture list here.

  18. Leicester City fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Leicester City

    Leicester City 2019-20 fixture list here.

  19. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    James Ledward: Can confirm I have seen the fixtures and nothing is wrong with the left phalange! #bbcfootball

    Great news James! Safe flight!

  20. Everton fixtures

    2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed

    Everton

    Everton 2019-20 fixture list here.

