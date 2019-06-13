Live
Premier League 2019-20 fixtures revealed
viewing this page
Summary
- Fixtures announced for 2019-20 Premier League season at 09:00 BST
- Man City are champions, finishing one point ahead of Liverpool
- Norwich City, Sheffield United and Aston Villa back in top flight
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Club-by-club guide
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Your club-by-club guide to the next 380 Premier League fixtures is right here.
Wolverhampton Wanderers fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2019-20 fixture list here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)
West Ham United fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
West Ham United
West Ham United 2019-20 fixture list here.
Watford fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Watford
Watford 2019-20 fixture list here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)
Adam Salter: It’s good to know that we’ll be out of the title challenge by September... #bbcfootball#Arsenal
Zack: #bbcfootball Liverpool got the easiest start by far
Stevo: Fixtures have fallen well for Utd. Do not play a top 6 team back to back until March. #bbcfootball can the season start now?!
Tottenham Hotspur fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur 2019-20 fixture list here.
Southampton fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Southampton
Southampton 2019-20 fixture list here.
Sheffield United fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Sheffield United 2019-20 fixture list here.
Norwich City fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Norwich City
Norwich City 2019-20 fixture list here.
Newcastle United fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Newcastle United
Newcastle United 2019-20 fixture list here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)
Manchester United fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Manchester United
Manchester United 2019-20 fixture list here.
Manchester City fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Manchester City
Manchester City 2019-20 fixture list here.
Post update
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)
Liverpool fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Liverpool
Liverpool 2019-20 fixture list here.
Leicester City fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Leicester City
Leicester City 2019-20 fixture list here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)
James Ledward: Can confirm I have seen the fixtures and nothing is wrong with the left phalange! #bbcfootball
Great news James! Safe flight!
Everton fixtures
2019-20 Premier League fixtures revealed
Everton
Everton 2019-20 fixture list here.