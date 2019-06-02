Reaction - Liverpool win sixth European title

The party started long before Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy inside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Thousands of ticketless Liverpool fans packed into the fan park in a muggy Madrid, chanting and singing hours before their heroes stepped on the pitch to make history for their beloved club.

Thousands more witnessed The Egyptian King banish the memory of hobbling off injured in last year's final inside the stadium.

Then there were the scenes back home - in pubs, clubs, homes and gardens. Liverpool was a wave of red.

They say pictures tell a thousand words. But these only need one : Joy

Fans hit the streets of Liverpool

