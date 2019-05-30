Live
Reaction to Chelsea's emphatic Europa League final win over rivals Arsenal
viewing this page
Summary
- Lacklustre first half, but five goals in second half
- Sarri wins first managerial trophy
- Emery misses out on 4th Europa League title
- Hazard appears to say 'goodbye' to Chelsea
- Arsenal miss out on Champions League spot
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
'I think it's a goodbye' - Hazard
Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal
Eden Hazard suggested he had played his final game for Chelsea after his two goals helped them defeat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.
The Belgian, 28, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and said that he is now "waiting on both clubs".
"I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know," he told BT Sport.
But Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said: "I know he wants to leave and I have to respect his decision."
Sarri added: "He is a wonderful player. It took two or three months for me to understand him as a man and now I do, he's a wonderful man.
"He's an extraordinary player. He is a strange boy but when he understands it is extraordinary."
Post update
What happened on the night?
Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal
Eden Hazard scored two goals and made another to help Chelsea thump London rivals Arsenal in Baku and win the Europa League.
Victory gave Blues boss Maurizio Sarri the first trophy of his managerial career and ensured the Gunners will miss out on next season's Champions League.
With only about 5,000 fans from both sides able to make it to Azerbaijan, there was an eerie atmosphere at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, which appeared less than half full.
That was the surreal setting for a match played 2,500 miles away from both teams' home, and the game itself was devoid of action before the break before bursting into life early in the second half.
Here's Chris Bevan's match report from Baku.
Football Daily Podcast
Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal
BBC Radio 5 Live
Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1 to win the Europa League and in the process stop Arsenal qualifying for next season’s Champions League.
Lee Dixon, Andy Townsend, Pat Nevin and Alan Pardew pore over what this means for the future of this Chelsea squad with Eden Hazard admitting after that he's off.
But what does the future hold for manager Maurizio Sarri?
And with three consecutive seasons of failing to qualify for the Champions League, is this the new normal for Arsenal fans?
Listen to the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily Podcast here.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)
Were you in Baku? Was the atmosphere as surreal as it seemed on TV?
Did you regret making the journey over there?
Do you think it's the right time for Hazard to leave?
What next for Sarri?
And Arsenal fans... what are your thoughts? What would you like to see happen now?
Hit me up on #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please).
'Bak and blue!'
Thursday's Metro
Metro
'Hazard's goodbye'
Thursday's Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph
'Hazard's golden goodbye'
Thursday's Times
The Times
'Hazard's golden goodbye?'
Thursday's Guardian
The Guardian
'Sealed with a kiss'
Thursday's Daily Mail
The Daily Mail
'Ed's the real deal'
Thursday's Sun
The Sun
Post update
First up, let's see what the papers had to say about Chelsea's 4-1 win over their London rivals...
Post update
I had a long list of questions when the half-time whistle blew.
The camera angle. The empty seats. The bizarre pre-season friendly type atmosphere. The disgruntled fans. The shocking spectator views.
The first-half was jam-packed for all the wrong reasons, but there are two sides to every story, of course.
Enter: the second half.
Five goals. A spark of energy. Controversies. It finally started to feel like a final.
I'll be bringing you all the fallout from Baku - social media, punditry, our top-class journalism plus more.
You lucky lot!
Post update
Sarri was aiming for the first trophy of his managerial career...
Emery has his sights set on a fourth Europa League title in five years.
Heartbreak loomed for either the Reds or the Blues, with Hazard seemingly giving the Chelsea fans the perfect goodbye thanks to a brace in Baku.
Welcome to reaction of Wednesday night's Europa League final.