Reaction to Chelsea's emphatic Europa League final win over rivals Arsenal

Eden Hazard suggested he had played his final game for Chelsea after his two goals helped them defeat Arsenal 4-1 in the Europa League final.

The Belgian, 28, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and said that he is now "waiting on both clubs".

"I think it's a goodbye, but in football you never know," he told BT Sport.

But Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said: "I know he wants to leave and I have to respect his decision."

Sarri added: "He is a wonderful player. It took two or three months for me to understand him as a man and now I do, he's a wonderful man.

"He's an extraordinary player. He is a strange boy but when he understands it is extraordinary."