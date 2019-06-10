Listen: Euro 2020 Qualifiers - Belarus v Northern Ireland & Hungary v Wales
Summary
- Northern Ireland top Group C after three victories
- Wales beat Slovakia before losing to Croatia in second qualifier
- Both games kick-off at 19:45 BST
- Watch highlights of Belarus v Northern Ireland on BBC One NI from 23:05 BST