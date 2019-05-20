Live
Reaction: Clarke appointed Scotland head coach
Summary
- Steve Clarke signs three-year contract with Scottish FA
- Clarke spent 19 months with Kilmarnock
- Kilmarnock finished third in the Premiership on Sunday
- Alex McLeish was sacked as Scotland head coach in April
By Clive Lindsay
SFA chief lauds Clarke's pedigree
Aberdeen's Derek McInnes and Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill were also in the running to be senior head coach.
But Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes they have got the right man for the job.
“Steve’s pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard set him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates," he says. "This season’s achievements simply reaffirm the credentials we believe will be of huge benefit to the Scotland national team.
“I am delighted that we now have the country’s deserved manager of the year to lead the Scotland national team and his experience over the past two decades will be integral to rejuvenating our Uefa Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, which resumes next month."
Clarke 'will bring togetherness'
Craig Brown was the last manager to take Scotland to major finals when he led the team to Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup.
But he doesn't think the present squad needs as much work to change their fortunes as Steve Clarke faced when taking over at Kilmarnock.
"I don't think a transformation is necessary with the Scotland team, but I do think they need a bit of brightness and a slight uplift from the depression surrounding the team," he says.
"And transfer that to the terraces, the Tartan Army are desperate to be supportive again, you can sense that.
"I can tell you he will bring a togetherness not just to the players but to the fans too."
'Sorry for not winning you a trophy'
Steve Clarke apologised to Kilmarnock's fans on Sunday for not winning them a trophy in what proved to be his farewell speech to the club.
'Exceptional' appointment - Brown
Former Scotland boss Craig Brown is another who wholeheartedly approves of today's appointment, which he rates as "exceptional".
"When you look at what he’s done, not just on the last two years - everyone focuses on the last two years - but he’s managed to a good level before that south of the border. And he’s done wonderful work at Kilmarnock.
"And I know Steven because I picked him for the Scottish team as a player and he was a conscientious, excellent player and I think he brings the same attributes to team management."
Forrest & O'Donnell back Clarke
Ahead of today's announcement, Scotland internationals James Forrest and Stephen O’Donnell had already given their backing for Steve Clarke as national boss.
Speaking at last night’s Scottish football writers’ awards, Celtic winger and player of the year Forrest said: "There would be a real buzz about the boys and everyone would be looking forward to it."
And Kilmarnock defender O’Donnell commented: “He carries himself with an aura but not an ignorance and it's difficult to get that balance. He has a huge amount of respect from the minute he walked in because of what he's done in football."
Euro 2020 - Clarke's task
Steve Clarke takes over a Scotland side sitting fifth in their Euro 2020 qualifying group after two games played.
They are level on points with Russia, Kazakhstan and Cyprus and three points behind Belgium.
The Scots host Cyprus on 8 June and travel to take on Belgium away three days later.
The teams that finish in the top two in Group I will qualify for next summer's finals, but if Scotland are not one of them, they can still make the tournament via the Nations League play-offs.
Clarke the coach
Steve Clarke established a sold reputation in coaching with spells at Newcastle United, Chelsea, West Ham United and Liverpool.
He took on his first head coach role at West Bromwich Albion midway through 2012 and won 19 and drew 15 of his 60 matches in charge before leaving in late 2013. He secured the Baggies an eighth-placed finish at the end of his first season in charge.
A year later, he took charge of Reading and led them to the FA Cup semi-finals in 2015. He departed after a year in charge, again after winning 19 games.
After a spell as Aston Villa assistant, Clarke took on his first managerial role in Scotland with a Kilmarnock side struggling near the bottom of the Scottish Premiership in the autumn of 2017. They would finish fifth in the table.
And this season, Killie achieved their highest finish in the top flight for 53 years with third place also securing a Europa League qualifying berth.
Clarke the player
Saltcoats-born Steve Clarke played for only two club sides – St Mirren and Chelsea, racking up more than 500 league appearances.
He is no stranger to the international scene, but some will suggest he should have played more than just six times for Scotland, his final cap coming in 1994.
Three-year deal for new boss
The Scottish FA says Clarke has agreed a three-year contract, which will take him through the current Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and the 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
He had a year-long rolling contract with Kilmarnock.
Clarke leaves 'a Killie legend'
There are certainly no hard feelings down at Rugby Park as they say goodbye to the local lad come good.
"Steve departs Rugby Park as a Killie legend, having twice broken our record points tally and leading the club to our highest league finish in 53 years," the club say in a statement.
"Since joining in October 2017, Steve and his assistant, Alex Dyer, have led the team to back-to-back top-six finishes but more importantly have helped restore a feeling of pride, passion and belief in Scotland's oldest professional football club."
'Incredible legacy' at Rugby Park
Scotland's gain is Kilmarnock's loss and it leaves the club looking for a new manager after the 55-year-old led them into European competition for the first time in 18 years after Sunday's win over Rangers ensured a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.
Director Billy Bowie tells his club website: "While we're naturally disappointed to lose such a talented manager, I understand the lure of managing Scotland is a powerful one.
"Steve leaves an incredible legacy, delivering our best campaign in over half a century and providing European football for the first time since 2001.
"His place in this club's illustrious history is assured and he will always be welcomed back to Rugby Park with open arms."
More from Clarke...
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke: “I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.
“I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women’s World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it’s my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to Euro 2020.
“I believe we can qualify and look forward to that journey with the players and the fans, starting against Cyprus and Belgium next month.”
The Simpsons already did it...
Clarke promises 'pride and commitment'
The Scottish FA has released a statement to confirm the appointment of Steve Clarke as Scotland head coach on a three-year deal.
And Clarke says: “It is an honour to be appointed Scotland national team head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment."
Here's our breaking story about the appointment of Steve Clarke.
Steve Clarke says he wants to "emulate the success" of the Scotland women's team after being named the country's new head coach.Read more
'Nothing matters more'
Steve Clarke is to be Scotland’s new head coach.
The 55-year-old leaves Kilmarnock after almost two seasons in charge to replace Alex McLeish, who left the national post last month.
Stay with us for more news on the appointment and reaction…