Reaction: Clarke appointed Scotland head coach

Aberdeen's Derek McInnes and Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill were also in the running to be senior head coach.

But Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes they have got the right man for the job.

“Steve’s pedigree as a coach and manager of the highest regard set him apart in a high-calibre group of candidates," he says. "This season’s achievements simply reaffirm the credentials we believe will be of huge benefit to the Scotland national team.

“I am delighted that we now have the country’s deserved manager of the year to lead the Scotland national team and his experience over the past two decades will be integral to rejuvenating our Uefa Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, which resumes next month."