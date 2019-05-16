Live
England Nations League squad announcement
viewing this page
Champions League final 'complicates' preparations - Gareth Southgate
Summary
- England's 27-man squad revealed
- Tottenham striker Harry Kane included
- Semi-final takes place on 6 June
- Players to report to St George's Park on Tuesday
Live Reporting
By Denise Evans
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Bring on the Nations League!
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
A cruel blow for Ruben
'It's been an incredible couple of weeks for English football' - Southgate
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
England manager Gareth Southgate was asked about the impact of a number of his players being involved (including Trent Alexander-Arnold, below) in the Europa League and Champions League finals, just days before the Nations League semi-final with the Dutch.
He said: "In the long-term for England, it's brilliant. All of these experiences are what this team hasn't had before.
"It's been an incredible couple of weeks for English football and we are looking forward to continuing that."
'Kane's fitness is unknown' - Southgate
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
Gareth Southgate has selected striker and captain Harry Kane, despite him currently being sidelined through injury.
"That's (Kane's fitness) one of the unknowns. He's working to be fit for the (Champions League) final.
"We are keeping that door open.
"We are going to look post-Champions League final.
"There is the physical aspect and emotional aspect of that final that we have to look at.
"I don't think we have had a time where we haven't had a lot of pull outs but we have a really strong squad.
"We will know more by that date [27 May] but we can make changes after that date."
Southgate also added that Kane's Spurs team-mate Harry Winks, who is also out injured, "deserves" his spot in the squad.
Here's that squad again...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Phil Reed: Its about time @JackGrealish1 was called up isn't it? His form towards the end of this season has been fantastic.
The Scholar: I would have brought in Ryan Bertrand or Luke Shaw over Delph. At least they are getting game time.
Francesca Gunn: No Shaw? Really? He has been good
Post update
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
If they beat The Netherlands, England will face either hosts Portugal or Switzerland in a final or third-place playoff on June 9.
They beat Switzerland 1-0 in a friendly in September 2018.
Post update
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
There are no uncapped players in the England squad.
Nathan Redmond has been overlooked since winning his one and only England cap in March 2017.
The 25-year-old scooped the Player of the Year double at Saints' end of year awards after a fine season.
Declan Rice and James Ward-Prowse earn call-ups again, while Jesse Lingard and Joe Gomez return after missing out in the last friendly game against Switzerland.
Post update
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
England
Gareth Southgate's initial squad for the Nations League finals is 27 players-strong, and will need to be cut down to 23 by May 27
No place for Luke Shaw
Gareth Southgate has confirmed Manchester United's Luke Shaw has missed out due to the form of Ben Chilwell and Danny Rose.
"We are blessed with so much talent in that department," Southgate said.
"Both Chilwell and Rose have been committed for England."
When asked if it was a tough choice, Southgate said: "No. Ben Chilwell and Danny Rose have been excellent for us so they are ahead in the pecking order. But it gives us a lot of good options."
'Good opportunity for Redmond'
Gareth Southgate on his call-up of Southampton's Nathan Redmond.
"He's finished the season strongly and he looked good.
"it's really good opportunity for him, with a couple of other players out."
Post update
Gareth Southgate confirms Ruben Loftus-Cheek would have been in the squad but his surgery looks "serious".
Callum Hudson-Odoi would have also been selected if he had not sustained an injury playing for Chelsea.
BreakingFull England Nations League squad
Netherlands v England (June 6, 19:45 BST)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)
Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
Ross Barkley (Chelsea)
Jack Butland (Stoke City)
Ben Chilwell (Leicester City)
Fabian Delph (Manchester City)
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Joe Gomez (Liverpool)
Tom Heaton (Burnley)
Jordan Henderson (Liverpool)
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
Michael Keane (Everton)
Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)
Harry Maguire (Leicester City)
Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)
Nathan Redmond (Southampton)
Declan Rice (West Ham United)
Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur)
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
John Stones (Manchester City)
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur)
Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
Callum Wilson (AFC Bournemouth)
Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur)
BreakingHARRY KANE IN
Netherlands v England ( 6 June, 19:45 BST)
England
Captain Harry Kane has been named in England's Nations League squad, along with eight other players who will potentially play in the Champions League final.
Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not feature.
Good memories against the Dutch
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
England last faced the Netherlands in Amsterdam in March 2018.
And it was a happy trip for the Three Lions, as they edged the friendly 1-0, thanks to a Jesse Lingard goal - his first for his country.
Can England repeat that result on 6 June?
Which face will it be?
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
Will the faces of England players be wearing smiles or frowns in Portugal on 6 June when the final whistle blows?
Loftus-Cheek in fitness fight
Netherlands v England (June 6, 19:45 BST)
Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek suffered an ankle injury during the Blues charity friendly in the US on Wednesday night.
The problem could rule him out of the Europa League final - and the Three Lions' match against the Netherlands seven days later.
Full story
WiIl Harry Kane make the squad?
Netherlands v England (6 June, 19:45 BST)
England skipper and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been out injured for the past five weeks.
But his recovery is moving along nicely.
Will he make the plane to Amsterdam?
Post update