England Nations League squad announcement

Gareth Southgate has selected striker and captain Harry Kane, despite him currently being sidelined through injury.

"That's (Kane's fitness) one of the unknowns. He's working to be fit for the (Champions League) final.

"We are keeping that door open.

"We are going to look post-Champions League final.

"There is the physical aspect and emotional aspect of that final that we have to look at.

"I don't think we have had a time where we haven't had a lot of pull outs but we have a really strong squad.

"We will know more by that date [27 May] but we can make changes after that date."

Southgate also added that Kane's Spurs team-mate Harry Winks, who is also out injured, "deserves" his spot in the squad.