Listen: Aberdeen v Heart of Midlothian

Summary

  1. Sportsound (18:30)
  2. Aberdeen v Hearts (19:45)
  3. Hosts unbeaten in past five top flight games against Hearts
  4. Visitors have picked up one of a possible 15 points in their past five top flight games
Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. SWPL Cup Final 2019

    Hibernian Ladies v Glasgow City (19:35)

    Glasgow City's Hayley Lauder and Hibernian's Joelle Murray team up to preview the game.

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Put us together and what a player' - rivals preview SWPL Cup final

    And Watch Glasgow City's Sam Kerr takes on Hibernian rival Jamie-Lee Napier in a series of challenges.

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: Glasgow City's Sam Kerr takes on Hibs rival Jamie-Lee Napier
