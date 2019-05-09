Tottenham team
Spurs in Champions League final after dramatic win - reaction

  1. Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (Agg: 3-3 - Spurs win on away goals)
  2. Tottenham set up all-English final against Liverpool
  3. Lucas Moura scores winner in injury-time to complete hat-trick
  4. Ajax were leading 3-0 on aggregate at half-time
  5. 'Thank you football' - Spurs manager Pochettino in tears after win
  Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Laura Savvas

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only, names on texts please)

    SMS Message: Me and my wife were trying to figure out if there was any connection between England having their best World Cup effort for nearly 30 years and us having 2 teams in the Champions League final. We couldn't figure out whether it was just a coincidence or whether there has actually been an improvement in quality of the English game or perhaps just improved mindset? We will probably never know eh. from John T
    John T
    SMS Message: Both Champions League and Europa League cups are London bound from Matt
    Matt
    SMS Message: For Spurs, to infinty and beyond., then Madrid. COYS! from John N. London
    John N. London
  3. Aiming to end an 11-year drought

    Ajax 2-3 Tottenham

    Tottenham's new stadium welcomed its first fans barely six weeks ago.

    Now there's a chance the first trophy they bring to their new home will be the Champions League - which would be their first silverware in 11 years.

    Football is a brilliant game, isn't it?

    Relive the night here with the match report from Amsterdam.

    Lucas Moura and Tottenham
    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    You lot never let me down with your post-match opinions.

    Now the initial shock/adrenaline/bewilderment has settled down and you've had a chance to sleep on it (maybe), I want to know:

    Can Spurs go on to win the Champions League?

    Will Liverpool lose their second successive final?

    And last but not least... has this been the dream football week? What's topped it previously?

    Hit me up on Twitter using #bbcfootball or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please).

    Mauricio Pochettino
  6. How good does this look?

    Ajax v Tottenham score
    Drink that up!

    Just when we thought football couldn't get any better... last night happened.

    Liverpool might have done the impossible in 90 minutes, but Spurs clapped back with a "hold my beer" moment and did the unthinkable in just 45 - including a spectacular 96th-minute winner from Lucas Moura.

    And just like that, we have an all-English Champions League final.

    What a time to be alive.

    Mauricio Pochettino and Hugo Lloris
  9. The perfect comeback, part 2

    Tottenham team
    Copyright: Getty Images
