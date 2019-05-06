Chelsea team
Live

Chelsea clinch Champions League spot, Man Utd miss out & build-up to Man City v Leicester

preview
2,662
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Chelsea secure Champions League place with emphatic win over Watford
  2. Man Utd cannot reach the top four after Huddersfield draw
  3. Arsenal held to 1-1 draw by Brighton
  4. Will Man City regain top spot on Monday evening?
  5. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    SMS Message: Spurs clinched Top Four yesterday by not playing. That could be our answer, because at the moment we can't score, can't keep a clean sheet, and can't keep 11 men on the pitch! from John B, Suffolk
    John B, Suffolk
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Loftus-Cheek can be one of Europe's top players' - Sarri

    Chelsea 3-0 Watford

    Chelsea

    Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri believes midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek "can be one of Europe's best players" after the Englishman played a starring role in his side's 3-0 win over Watford.

    Video content

    Video caption: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri praises Ruben Loftus-Cheek after 3-0 win against Watford
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    SMS Message: Farmers and Chelsea fans are up... I am both! We were lucky. A season varying from the dire to the sometimes outstanding, but we are a country mile behind the leaders in our performance from KP. Herefordshire
    KP. Herefordshire
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Chelsea secure Champions League place

    Chelsea 3-0 Watford

    Chelsea

    Chelsea secured their place in the Champions League next season with victory over Watford at Stamford Bridge.

    The win, combined with Arsenal's draw against Brighton, means the Blues are guaranteed a top-four finish in the Premier League.

    After a quiet first half, Chelsea scored twice within three minutes early in the second period through headers by Ruben Loftus-Cheek and David Luiz.

    Gonzalo Higuain sealed the points with a neat finish from Pedro's pass for his fifth goal for the club.

    The win moves Chelsea up to third, one point ahead of Tottenham and four points clear of the fifth-placed Gunners.

    Read the match report here.

    David Luiz
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Let's start on a positive note, shall we?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    If you're in work, raring to go and unleash your opinions to the big wide world of the BBC Sport live text audience, then here's your chance.

    Predictions, hopes, thoughts. I want them all.

    Get in touch via the usual means - tweet using #bbcfootball or text me on 81111 (UK only, names on texts please, and no half-drunken texts!)

    Arsenal
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    If you're not feeling too bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, missed last night's MOTD after a bank holiday drink or ten and are refusing to leave your bed for the entirety of your day off, then fear not.

    While you're snug as a bug in a rug, I'm here to guide you through the day with all the fall out from the penultimate weekend of the Premier League season, including who made the cut for the coveted top four.

    Welcome.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    Now I'm not too sure how many of you will be awake at 07:00 BST on a Bank Holiday Monday, so here goes nothing...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    The morning after the night before...

    Chelsea
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Manchester United
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Arsenal
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top