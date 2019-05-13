Championship play-off semi-final: Leeds United v Derby County

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Leeds take a one-goal lead into the second leg
  2. Kemar Roofe scored the only goal in Saturday's game at Pride Park
  3. Leeds without Roofe and Forshaw because of calf injuries
  4. Winner will face West Brom or Aston Villa at Wembley on 27 May