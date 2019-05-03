Celtic legend Billy McNeill remembered

"The church is packed to capacity and it’s standing room only
outside. The audio of the service is being beamed out to the hundreds of Celtic
fans outside the church. The mass which is being celebrated by Archbishop Tartaglia.
"He was reminiscing of the first time
seeing Billy Score against Dunfermline at Hampden in the Scottish Cup Final in
1967 - the start of the Lions – the 11 men who went from Glasgow to Lisbon
and came back with that famous trophy.
"The great and the good of Scottish football are here paying their
respects. Former Celtic managers Martin O’Neill, Gordon Strachan and Brendan
Rodgers who left the club recently to join Leicester City are here. Rangers are
represented by John Greig and Walter Smith.
"The atmosphere is rather sombre. Everybody is sharing memories of Billy. He was a member of more than one family – the Celtic family
as well as the unique group of men who went to Lisbon. Mass will conclude with
eulogies and the cortege will go to Celtic park where hundreds of fans are
watching on screens.
"A real legend has passed away."
'Billy was the top man'
Lisbon Lions John Clark and Bertie Auld reflect on the passing of their former captain and Celtic team-mate following his death last week.
Funeral broadcast
Journey to Celtic Park
Following the serivce, the funeral cortege is scheduled to arrive at Celtic Park at approximately 13:30, with thousands of fans expected to turn up at the stadium.
One-club playing career
A reminder of why Billy McNeill will always be remembered as a Celtic legend.
McNeill made his Celtic debut on 23 August 1958 in a 2-0 home win over Clyde in the League Cup, while his final appearance came on 3 May 1975 when he captained Celtic to a 2-1 victory over Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup final.
In that time, he won nine league titles in a row, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups.
On 25 May 1967, he enjoyed his finest hour, lifting the European Cup in Lisbon after a 2-1 win over Inter Milan.
He was a beaten European Cup finalist in 1970 and played in the semi-finals of that competition in 1972 and 1974.
Along the way, he pitched in with 34 goals. Yet he only won 29 caps for Scotland in an era of many top players.
Not to forget four league titles, three Scottish Cups and one League Cup as a manager.
Celtic hero
An iconic image of Billy McNeill on the back of the order of service shows him lifting the European Cup.
Hail Cesar
Why Cesar and not Caesar?
He was given the nickname after the actor Cesar Romero not a Roman emperor.
In the original Ocean's 11 film, Romero is the getaway driver and McNeill was one of the few players at Celtic to own a car at the time.
Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner thinks the great players in the Lisbon Lions - Jimmy Johnstone, Bobby Lennox, Bobby Murdoch, et al - were overshadowed by Billy McNeill.
"He was the captain," he told BBC Scotland last week. "He was the guy who went up and lifted the cup on his own and probably no Celtic captain will ever do that again.
"I was there in 1978 when he came back to the club as manager - coming back into the club after Jock [Stein] had left.
"When you meet the guy for the first time, his chest out and his presence.
"He was hard on us. You had to be shaven in the morning. No jeans were allowed in there.
"I remember telling the story of hanging up my jacket on peg before a game and he said 'hang it up properly. You know that little loop at the back, that's for hanging up your jacket'.
"That was Billy McNeill. If you went out, you had to have your socks up, jersey tucked in, all the little qualities that he learned from the likes of Jock Stein. Legend is not a big enough word to describe Billy McNeill."
Fans gather to pay tribute
Order of service
'Held in such high regard'
Celtic manager Neil Lennon was keen for all of the players and staff to attend the service.
Talking yesterday, he said: “I think it will be good for the players to see just what Celtic means to the fans, and vice versa.
"You look at the tributes that have come in from everywhere. Outstanding. It just shows how he was held in such high regard, and rightly so.”
In a 1999 interview with the BBC, Billy McNeill talks about playing alongside his Celtic heroes, the influence of Jock Stein, and lifting the European Cup in Lisbon in 1967.
McNeill the manager, away from Celtic
Billy McNeill may have been a one-club player but his managerial career took him further afield.
He cut his teeth with a short spell at Clyde before Aberdeen came calling in the summer of 1977. In his one season at Pittodrie, he led the Dons to runners-up finishes in the league and Scottish Cup. He also signed a couple of youngsters called Gordon Strachan and Steve Archibald.
After his first spell at Celtic, McNeill took over at Manchester City in 1983 following their relegation from the old First Division. In his second season McNeill led City back to the top flight. He then had a brief and unhappy period at Aston Villa before his return to Celtic in 1987.
Football pays respects
Funeral mass under way
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland outside St Aloysius Church
The mass is now under way with John Innes performing Ave
Maria. Mourners, young and old, have gathered outside the church.
Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish: "Billy gave me my debut at Aberdeen. It's a day I'll never forget. New Year's Day we beat Dundee United in front of 25,000. I thought that was me in the team but he dropped me for the next game. He said 'I don't want to rush you'. It was great management.
"He was a great leader. The type of guy who walks in the room and everyone shuts up.
"He's a hero for Scottish football. Lifting the European Cup was some feat."
'He had that aura about him'
Former Celtic captain Peter Grant: "I've very proud to have known him. He had that aura about him and you respected everything he said. You trusted him because he had done it all. You believed it because it was Billy McNeill telling you.
"We had a few arguments over the years and he was never wrong, that's for sure!"
Goodbye to Cesar
Billy McNeill tributes
Fans follow funeral from Celtic Park
