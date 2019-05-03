Celtic legend Billy McNeill remembered

"The church is packed to capacity and it’s standing room only outside. The audio of the service is being beamed out to the hundreds of Celtic fans outside the church. The mass which is being celebrated by Archbishop Tartaglia.

"He was reminiscing of the first time seeing Billy Score against Dunfermline at Hampden in the Scottish Cup Final in 1967 - the start of the Lions – the 11 men who went from Glasgow to Lisbon and came back with that famous trophy.

"The great and the good of Scottish football are here paying their respects. Former Celtic managers Martin O’Neill, Gordon Strachan and Brendan Rodgers who left the club recently to join Leicester City are here. Rangers are represented by John Greig and Walter Smith.

"The atmosphere is rather sombre. Everybody is sharing memories of Billy. He was a member of more than one family – the Celtic family as well as the unique group of men who went to Lisbon. Mass will conclude with eulogies and the cortege will go to Celtic park where hundreds of fans are watching on screens.

"A real legend has passed away."