Live

Celtic legend Billy McNeill remembered

preview
1,807
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. McNeill won 31 trophies for Celtic as player & manager
  2. Former defender died on 22 April, aged 79
  3. Mass to be held at St Aloysius' Church in Glasgow city centre at 11:30

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. 'A real legend has passed away'

    Brian McLauchlin

    BBC Sport Scotland

    "The church is packed to capacity and it’s standing room only outside. The audio of the service is being beamed out to the hundreds of Celtic fans outside the church. The mass which is being celebrated by Archbishop Tartaglia.

    "He was reminiscing of the first time seeing Billy Score against Dunfermline at Hampden in the Scottish Cup Final in 1967 - the start of the Lions – the 11 men who went from Glasgow to Lisbon and came back with that famous trophy.

    "The great and the good of Scottish football are here paying their respects. Former Celtic managers Martin O’Neill, Gordon Strachan and Brendan Rodgers who left the club recently to join Leicester City are here. Rangers are represented by John Greig and Walter Smith.

    "The atmosphere is rather sombre. Everybody is sharing memories of Billy. He was a member of more than one family – the Celtic family as well as the unique group of men who went to Lisbon. Mass will conclude with eulogies and the cortege will go to Celtic park where hundreds of fans are watching on screens.

    "A real legend has passed away."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Billy was the top man'

    Lisbon Lions John Clark and Bertie Auld reflect on the passing of their former captain and Celtic team-mate following his death last week.

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: 'Billy was the top man; he'll never be forgotten'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Funeral broadcast

    Billy McNeill's funeral is also being broadcast outside Celtic Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Billy McNeill's funeral is also being broadcast to those gathered to pay tribute outside Celtic Park
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Journey to Celtic Park

    Following the serivce, the funeral cortege is scheduled to arrive at Celtic Park at approximately 13:30, with thousands of fans expected to turn up at the stadium.

    The hearse for Billy McNeill arrives at the church
    Copyright: SNS
    Cortege route to Celtic Park
    Copyright: Celtic FC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. One-club playing career

    A reminder of why Billy McNeill will always be remembered as a Celtic legend.

    McNeill made his Celtic debut on 23 August 1958 in a 2-0 home win over Clyde in the League Cup, while his final appearance came on 3 May 1975 when he captained Celtic to a 2-1 victory over Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup final.

    In that time, he won nine league titles in a row, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups.

    On 25 May 1967, he enjoyed his finest hour, lifting the European Cup in Lisbon after a 2-1 win over Inter Milan.

    He was a beaten European Cup finalist in 1970 and played in the semi-finals of that competition in 1972 and 1974.

    Along the way, he pitched in with 34 goals. Yet he only won 29 caps for Scotland in an era of many top players.

    Not to forget four league titles, three Scottish Cups and one League Cup as a manager.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Celtic hero

    An iconic image of Billy McNeill on the back of the order of service shows him lifting the European Cup.

    order of service
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Hail Cesar

    Why Cesar and not Caesar?

    He was given the nickname after the actor Cesar Romero not a Roman emperor.

    In the original Ocean's 11 film, Romero is the getaway driver and McNeill was one of the few players at Celtic to own a car at the time.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Legend not a big enough word'

    Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner thinks the great players in the Lisbon Lions - Jimmy Johnstone, Bobby Lennox, Bobby Murdoch, et al - were overshadowed by Billy McNeill.

    "He was the captain," he told BBC Scotland last week. "He was the guy who went up and lifted the cup on his own and probably no Celtic captain will ever do that again.

    "I was there in 1978 when he came back to the club as manager - coming back into the club after Jock [Stein] had left.

    "When you meet the guy for the first time, his chest out and his presence.

    "He was hard on us. You had to be shaven in the morning. No jeans were allowed in there.

    Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Pat Bonner: "Legend is not a big enough word to describe Billy McNeill"

    "I remember telling the story of hanging up my jacket on peg before a game and he said 'hang it up properly. You know that little loop at the back, that's for hanging up your jacket'.

    "That was Billy McNeill. If you went out, you had to have your socks up, jersey tucked in, all the little qualities that he learned from the likes of Jock Stein. Legend is not a big enough word to describe Billy McNeill."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Fans gather to pay tribute

    Fans have gathered outside Celtic Park to pay their respects
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Image caption: Fans have gathered outside Celtic Park to pay their respects
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Order of service

    Order of service
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. 'Held in such high regard'

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon was keen for all of the players and staff to attend the service.

    Talking yesterday, he said: “I think it will be good for the players to see just what Celtic means to the fans, and vice versa.

    "You look at the tributes that have come in from everywhere. Outstanding. It just shows how he was held in such high regard, and rightly so.”

    Neil Lennon and John Kennedy arrive at the church
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Neil Lennon and John Kennedy arriving at the church earlier
    Celtic players arrive at the service
    Copyright: SNS
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. McNeill on his heroes, Stein & Lisbon

    In a 1999 interview with the BBC, Billy McNeill talks about playing alongside his Celtic heroes, the influence of Jock Stein, and lifting the European Cup in Lisbon in 1967.

    Video content

    Video caption: Watch: McNeill on heroes, Stein & Lisbon
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. McNeill the manager, away from Celtic

    Billy McNeill may have been a one-club player but his managerial career took him further afield.

    He cut his teeth with a short spell at Clyde before Aberdeen came calling in the summer of 1977. In his one season at Pittodrie, he led the Dons to runners-up finishes in the league and Scottish Cup. He also signed a couple of youngsters called Gordon Strachan and Steve Archibald.

    Aberdeen and Rangers were among the clubs who marked McNeill's passing with applause at the weekend
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Aberdeen and Rangers were among the clubs who marked McNeill's passing with applause at the weekend

    After his first spell at Celtic, McNeill took over at Manchester City in 1983 following their relegation from the old First Division. In his second season McNeill led City back to the top flight. He then had a brief and unhappy period at Aston Villa before his return to Celtic in 1987.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Football pays respects

    Former Celtic managers Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill arrive at St Aloysius Church
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Former Celtic managers Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill arrive at St Aloysius Church
    Former Celtic great Kenny Dalglish is an attendance
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Former Celtic great Kenny Dalglish played with Billy McNeill at Celtic
    John Greig and Walter Smith
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Former Rangers managers John Greig and Walter Smith are in attendance
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Funeral mass under way

    Brian McLauchlin

    BBC Sport Scotland outside St Aloysius Church

    The mass is now under way with John Innes performing Ave Maria. Mourners, young and old, have gathered outside the church.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. 'A hero for Scottish football'

    Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish: "Billy gave me my debut at Aberdeen. It's a day I'll never forget. New Year's Day we beat Dundee United in front of 25,000. I thought that was me in the team but he dropped me for the next game. He said 'I don't want to rush you'. It was great management.

    "He was a great leader. The type of guy who walks in the room and everyone shuts up.

    "He's a hero for Scottish football. Lifting the European Cup was some feat."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. 'He had that aura about him'

    Former Celtic captain Peter Grant: "I've very proud to have known him. He had that aura about him and you respected everything he said. You trusted him because he had done it all. You believed it because it was Billy McNeill telling you.

    "We had a few arguments over the years and he was never wrong, that's for sure!"

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top