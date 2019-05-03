Live

Europa League reaction plus Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news conference

  1. Arsenal come from behind to beat Valencia
  2. Chelsea draw first leg in Germany
  3. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer news conference from 09:30 BST

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

  1. London Pride

    Arsenal 3-1 Valencia

    The last of our back pages today is The Times.

    The Times
  2. Pile on!

    Arsenal 3-1 Valencia

    The Daily Express

    Daily Express
  3. Advantage Arsenal

    Arsenal 3-1 Valencia

    The Daily Mail

    Daily Mail
  4. Alexandre the Great

    The Daily Telegraph

    Excellent use of word play from The Telegraph in their headline today...

    Telegraph
  5. Post update

    Let's journey through the back pages of today's papers, shall we?

  6. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Talking of TV shows, it's got me thinking.

    Which players or manager would you like to see on the telly box?

    I'm thinking Maurizio Sarri as a cigarette-smoking detective on Luther or the Manchester United youth team in Stranger Things?

    Stranger Things
  7. Good morning!

    It's grey and drizzly here at BBC Sport HQ, but my day has been instantly brightened upon finding out Line of Duty's Martin Compston (Steve) will soon be in the building.

    He'll be appearing on BBC Breakfast to talk about the series five finale on Sunday.

    Wonder if he's into football?

    I mean, he can play a bit...

    Martin Compston
  8. Europa League semi-finals. One win. One draw.

    Arsenal
    Pedro
