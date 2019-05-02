Live
Barcelona take control against Liverpool - Champions League reaction
viewing this page
Summary
- Suarez opens the scoring against his former club
- Messi scores his 600th Barcelona goal in spectacular fashion
- Liverpool will attempt to overcome a 3-0 deficit at Anfield on Tuesday
- Plus Premier League news conferences including Spurs at 12:30 BST
- Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111
Live Reporting
By Laura Savvas
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Post update
Often, matches are hyped up to the point where it only feels normal to be naturally disappointed when the outcome is a lacklustre 0-0 draw.
But Wednesday night was an exception to the rule.
Buenos días!
You don't have to be a football expert, or even a fan to appreciate the phenomenon that is Lionel Messi.
And last night, he proved exactly why he's one of the GOATs of the beautiful game, with a showstopping free kick to seal his 600th goal for Barcelona.
Liverpool must now attempt to overcome a 3-0 deficit at Anfield on Tuesday - but we all know they love a good comeback, don't they?
Join me for reaction to Wednesday night's battle between two of the biggest clubs in the world, including what the managers, pundits and fans said after the full time whistle...
Post update
A Messi masterclass...
...and miserable Mo