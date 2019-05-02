Barcelona Nou Camp
Live

Barcelona take control against Liverpool - Champions League reaction

preview
2,632
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Suarez opens the scoring against his former club
  2. Messi scores his 600th Barcelona goal in spectacular fashion
  3. Liverpool will attempt to overcome a 3-0 deficit at Anfield on Tuesday
  4. Plus Premier League news conferences including Spurs at 12:30 BST
  5. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    Often, matches are hyped up to the point where it only feels normal to be naturally disappointed when the outcome is a lacklustre 0-0 draw.

    But Wednesday night was an exception to the rule.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Buenos días!

    You don't have to be a football expert, or even a fan to appreciate the phenomenon that is Lionel Messi.

    And last night, he proved exactly why he's one of the GOATs of the beautiful game, with a showstopping free kick to seal his 600th goal for Barcelona.

    Liverpool must now attempt to overcome a 3-0 deficit at Anfield on Tuesday - but we all know they love a good comeback, don't they?

    Join me for reaction to Wednesday night's battle between two of the biggest clubs in the world, including what the managers, pundits and fans said after the full time whistle...

    Lionel Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    A Messi masterclass...

    Lionel Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Lionel Messi free kick
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ...and miserable Mo

    Mo Salah
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top