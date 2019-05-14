Watch: Under-17 Euros semi-finals - Netherlands v Spain & France v Italy

Video content Video caption: U17 Euros: Spain beat Hungary on penalties U17 Euros: Spain beat Hungary on penalties

Spain reached the semi-finals by the narrowest of margins, edging past Hungary on penalties following a 1-1 draw in Dublin. They finished behind Italy in Group D, beating Germany and Austria to progress to the knock-out rounds.

The Netherlands had a much easier time in the quarter-finals, easing to a 3-0 win over Belgium. They had previously beaten England in Group B, where they finished as runners-up to France.

Video content Video caption: European Under-17 Championship highlights: France 6-1 Czech Republic European Under-17 Championship highlights: France 6-1 Czech Republic

France crushed the Czech Republic 6-1 in their quarter-final thanks to four goals from PSG starlet Adil Aouchiche – who is currently the tournament’s leading scorer with nine goals in four games. They topped Group B, drawing with England but defeating Sweden and the Netherlands.

Italy edged past Portugal to reach the semi-finals, with Franco Daryl Tongya Heubang’s 26th-minute strike the only goal of the match. That result meant that Italy are the only team to have won all of their matches at the tournament so far.