Roberto Navarro

Watch: Under-17 Euros quarter-finals - Hungary v Spain

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Kick-off at 19:00 BST
  2. Group C winners Hungary face Group D runners-up Spain
  3. Hungary won all three of their group games
  4. Spain progressed from their group with wins over Germany and Austria