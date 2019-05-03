Scott Brown and Mikey Devlin

Listen: Off the Ball & Saturday's Scottish Football

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Off the Ball (12:00)
  2. Aberdeen v Celtic (12:30)
  3. Sportsound (14:00)
  4. Dundee v Hamilton Academical (15:00)
  5. Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock, Motherwell v St Mirren, St Johnstone v Livingston (15:00)
  6. Off the Ball Saturday Supplement (17:30)
  7. Watch Dundee v Hamilton Academical (BBC Alba 18:00)
  8. GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscot