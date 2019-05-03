Listen: Off the Ball & Saturday's Scottish Football
Summary
- Off the Ball (12:00)
- Aberdeen v Celtic (12:30)
- Sportsound (14:00)
- Dundee v Hamilton Academical (15:00)
- Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock, Motherwell v St Mirren, St Johnstone v Livingston (15:00)
- Off the Ball Saturday Supplement (17:30)
- Watch Dundee v Hamilton Academical (BBC Alba 18:00)
- GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscot