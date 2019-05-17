Netherlands' Naci Unuvar

Watch: Under-17 Euros Final - Netherlands v Italy

Summary

  1. Netherlands beat Spain 1-0 to reach final
  2. Italy beat France 2-1 in their semi-final

  1. How can I watch the UEFA European Under-17 Championship?

    You will be able to watch live coverage of selected matches from the Under-17 European Championships on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app and connected devices. All of the games will also be available to catch-up on for 30 days on iPlayer.

    Full coverage details can be found below.

    Sunday, 19 May

    16:20-18:30 BST – Men’s final

  2. Get Inspired: How to get into football

    The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.

    Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.

    But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.

    Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

    Or find out more about getting involved with Get Inspired's handy guide here.

