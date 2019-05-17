Watch: Under-17 Euros Final - Netherlands v Italy

How can I watch the UEFA European Under-17 Championship?
All times are subject to change
You will be able to watch live coverage of selected matches from the Under-17 European Championships on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app and connected devices. All of the games will also be available to catch-up on for 30 days on iPlayer.
Full coverage details can be found below.
Sunday, 19 May
16:20-18:30 BST – Men’s final
Get Inspired: How to get into football
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
How can I watch the UEFA European Under-17 Championship?
All times are subject to change
You will be able to watch live coverage of selected matches from the Under-17 European Championships on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website/app and connected devices. All of the games will also be available to catch-up on for 30 days on iPlayer.
Full coverage details can be found below.
Sunday, 19 May
16:20-18:30 BST – Men’s final
Get Inspired: How to get into football
Get Inspired
#GetInspired
The beautiful game. The national game. The world game.
Football is a phenomenon. Hundreds of millions of people across the globe live and breathe it, playing it with their friends and watching their heroes.
But don't be content to just watch it. Lace up your boots and get your foot on the ball to take part in perhaps the most easily accessible sport there is.
Find your local club in England, Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.
Or find out more about getting involved with Get Inspired's handy guide here.