Premier League news conferences - Solskjaer faces media
- Bournemouth's Howe (09:00 BST) & Cardiff's Warnock (09:15) first up
- Man Utd's Solskjaer follows at 09:30
- Tottenham's Pochettino (12:30), Arsenal's Emery (13:00) & Man City's Guardiola (13:30) later
- Liverpool v Huddersfield in Premier League at 20:00
- Reds will go back top of table if they win
By Jonathan Jurejko
We will start with a lightish three-plate breakfast...
Bournemouth (0900)
Cardiff (0915)
Manchester United (0930)
Hello! Recovered from the shock of Paul Pogba being named in the PFA Team of the Year? Me neither.
But the football world moves on quicker than the speed of light... so let's look ahead to another crucial Premier League weekend.
We have a whopping 13 (THIRTEEN) managers sitting in front of the cameras and microphones today...
Keen to hear the illuminating thoughts of your team's gaffer?
Desperate to learn which of your fantasy football players are fit?
Or simply counting down to the weekend and wasting work time?
Whatever you're doing here, wherever you are in the world, welcome.