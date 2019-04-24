Listen: Off the Ball and Saturday's Scottish football

Ryan Christie holds off Kilmarnock's Stephen O'Donnell

Saturday's Scottish football


Summary

  1. Celtic v Kilmarnock (12:30) - Hosts have lost once to Killie at home since the Scottish Premiership began in 1998-99
  2. Hamilton Academical v Livingston (15:00) - As 10th face ninth, Accies looking to lift themselves from relegation danger
  3. Motherwell v Dundee (15:00) - Visitors are six points adrift at bottom of the league
  4. St Mirren v St Johnstone (15:00) - Saints are two points behind 10th placed Hamilton and avoiding relegation
