Alaves v Barcelona - can Barca take huge step towards title?

Summary

  1. Barca will win La Liga with victory and if Atletico lose on Thursday
  2. The La Liga leaders beat Alaves 3-0 in opening game of season
  3. Lionel Messi starts on the bench for the visitors

Live Reporting

By Gary Rose

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Philippe Coutinho has been a lively presence so far in this game. If there's to be a breakthrough you feel he will be key to it as he is constantly buzzing about the Alaves defence, trying to force an error.

  2. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Luis Suarez turns provider for Sergi Roberto this time but the latter gets caught in two minds about whether to cross or whether to shoot and the end product is a wasted effort sent high and wide.

  3. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Couple of chances for Philippe Coutinho now. First he tries to bend a shot in from distance but once again there's an Alaves player there to make the block. He does get a clear sight of goal a couple of seconds later but his low right-footed effort is held by Pacheco.

  4. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Lovely ball into the box by Sergi Roberto as he spots Luis Suarez's run but the forward's control lets him down and Alaves clear the danger.

  5. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Alaves are really keeping their defensive shape well. Every time Barcelona attack the hosts have six or seven players between their opponents and the goal. It is leaving the La Liga leaders with very little space to operate in and they are struggling to find openings at the moment.

  6. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    But Alaves have a chance here as a rare foray into the Barcelona half ends with them winning a free-kick on the right side of the box.

    Jony bends the ball towards the far post but Marc-Andre ter Stegen is there to scoop it up.

  7. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    No shots on target no shots off target, no corners or fouls and just 12% possession. It's been a tough start for the hosts so far.

  8. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Barcelona are not playing patient football here. They are quick and direct when they attack, seemingly eager to get an early goal and get this wrapped up as soon as they can.

    The five-man Alaves defence is holding firm, though.

  9. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Very much all Barcelona at the moment with Alaves not getting out of their own half.

  10. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Oh how are Barcelona not ahead!?

    Philippe Coutinho plays a beautiful ball through the Alaves defence to put Luis Suarez clear. The former Liverpool striker takes a touch before shooting at goal. It is straight at Fernando Pacheco, Coutinho picks up the rebound but his shot is blocked by the Alaves defence.

  11. Post update

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Some lovely footwork from Ousmane Dembele as he squeezes through a space that just was not there between two defenders.

    In the end it is one trick too much, though, as an outstretched Alaves leg pokes the ball away when Dembele threatens to get into the box.

  12. KICK-OFF

    Alaves 0-0 Barcelona

    Lionel Messi looks pretty happy about getting a bit of break as he takes his place on the bench. No doubt Ernesto Valverde has one eye on Liverpool with the decision not to start his talisman.

    We're under way.

  13. Team news - Messi on the bench

    Alaves v Barcelona (20:30 BST)

    Lionel Messi is given a bit of a breather tonight as he takes his place on the bench.

    Those players in the first XI should have enough about them to get the job done but with Alaves pushing for a finish in the European places, they will not make things easy for the visitors.

    Alaves: Pacheco, Vigaray, Navarro, Laguardia, Ely, Duarte, Wakaso, Pina, Rolan, Jony, Baston

    Barcelona: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Roberto, Vidal, Busquets, Alena, Coutinho, Dembele, Suarez

  14. Within their grasp

    It's that close they can almost touch it.

    If Barcelona win tonight then defeat for Atletico Madrid against Valencia tomorrow will secure the La Liga title.

    That would certainly wrap things up nicely before next week's Champions League semi-final tie with Liverpool.

    So presumably they've gone for their strongest team to make sure of the three points?

    Not quite...

