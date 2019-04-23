Live
'Rest in peace, Cesar' - reaction & tributes after death of Celtic legend McNeill
Summary
- Former Celtic player & manager Billy McNeil dies aged 79
- He captained the club to a European Cup, nine successive titles, seven Scottish Cups & six League Cups
- In two spells as manager, he won four titles and four cups
- He also managed Clyde, Aberdeen, Man City & Aston Villa
By Colin Moffat
Brief stint at Easter Road remembered
Billy McNeill made a brief return to football in 1998 as football development manager at Hibs in an attempt to help Jim Duffy turn things around at Easter Road.
He had been out of the game since 1991 and recovering from heart surgery at the time.
McNeill stepped back into the dugout for one match after Duffy was sacked but left the Edinburgh club at the end of the season.
Graeme Charlton: Great player, manager & a gentleman.
Jim W: Rest in peace Cesar...
Mark Holliday: A genuine giant of the game. Sad to hear.
Kevin Rinchey: Very sad news. I had such an enjoyable time as a 10 year old watching his Dons side come so close to success in his one season at Pittodrie. Laid the foundation for Fergie’s triumphs to come.
The Lisbon Lions
Fifty years after Celtic became the first British team to lift the European Cup, Hazel Irvine hears the stories of the men who won it.
First broadcast 25 May, 2017
Dons pay tribute to former boss
Aberdeen appointed Billy McNeill as manager in 1977 after Ally McLeod left to take over the Scotland job.
In his first game in charge he oversaw a 3-1 win over Rangers at Pittodrie. In his year in the Granite City McNeill won 22 of his 36 league games and were Scottish Cup runners-up.
He was also responsible for signing a young Gordon Strachan.
He departed when Celtic came calling, returning to Parkhead to replace Jock Stein.
Lennon remembers a Celtic great
In a statement posted on the club's website, Celtic manager Neil Lennon pays his respects.
"This is such sad news and I want to send thoughts and prayers to Liz and all the family from myself and all the backroom staff here at the club.
"When you think of Celtic and our incredible history, Billy McNeill is always one of the first names that comes to mind. He was our greatest ever captain and one of our greatest ever players, and along with his team-mates, achieved historic things for Celtic in the 1960s and '70s.
"I love Billy's statue, which is the first thing you see whenever you walk up The Celtic Way. It's the perfect image of him, holding aloft the European Cup, and it will remind future generations of supporters of what a great Celtic man he was."
Why Cesar?
Why Cesar and not Caesar?
He was given the nickname after the actor Cesar Romero not the Roman emperor.
In the original Ocean's 11 film, Romero is the getaway driver and McNeill had the same car at the time.
Hail Cesar
Lisbon Lions team-mate 'heartbroken'
'One club man'
Earlier this month, Billy McNeill was given the "One Club Man" honour by Athletic Bilbao.
Over his 19-year playing career, all of the defender's 822 club games were in the green and white, a club record.
"The choice of Billy McNeill as OCM transcends the player's extraordinary individual career links directly to the team he captained," said Bilbao.
Global recognition from Fifa
Celtic call for a celebration of life
Celtic broke the sad news earlier this morning in a brief statement from the McNeill family...
"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father Billy McNeill. He passed away late last night (Monday, April 22) surrounded by his family and loved ones. He suffered from dementia for a number of years and fought bravely to the end, showing the strength and fortitude he always has done throughout his life.
"We would also like to note our love and appreciation to our mother, Liz, for the care, devotion and love she gave to our father throughout his illness. No one could have done any more.
"Whilst this is a very sad time for all the family and we know our privacy will be respected, our father always made time for the supporters so please tell his stories, sing his songs and help us celebrate his life."
Celtic say goodbye to former captain & manager
Scottish football mourns loss of Celtic legend Billy McNeill
Legendary former Celtic captain Billy McNeill - the first Briton to lift the European Cup - has died aged 79.
McNeill led Celtic when they beat Inter Milan 2-1 in 1967 and captained the club to nine successive titles, seven Scottish Cups and six League Cups.
In two spells as Celtic boss, he won four titles and four cups.
He managed Clyde, Aberdeen, Manchester City and Aston Villa too.