Live
Premier League reaction after Chelsea held by Burnley
viewing this page
Related Video and Audio
Summary
- Chelsea back in top four after 1-1 draw with Burnley
- Premier League news conferences, including Man Utd, Arsenal & Man City
- Tottenham v Brighton; Watford v Southampton (19:45 BST)
- Get Involved: Who will finish in the top four?
- Get Involved: When have you betrayed your club?
- Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Blues edge back into top four
Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
Chelsea moved above Arsenal into fourth position in the Premier League as they were held by Burnley in a thrilling game at Stamford Bridge.
With rivals Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United all losing over the weekend, Chelsea will be frustrated that they could not take full advantage - a win would have lifted them into third, two points ahead of Spurs.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Easter Monday's Premier League clash between Chelsea and Burnley, which saw the Blues edge back in to the top four with a 2-2 draw.
We'll also look ahead to the two games on Tuesday and hear from several Premier League managers ahead of Wednesday's games, including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola before the Manchester derby.