Listen: Non-league final day commentaries

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    National League games kick-off at 12:30 BST, North & South at 15:00 BST

    National League

    Boreham Wood v Eastleigh - BBC Three Counties Radio & BBC Radio Solent

    Bromley v Ebbsfleet United - BBC Radio Kent

    Dover Athletic v Sutton United - BBC Radio Kent

    Havant & Waterlooville v Barnet - BBC Radio Solent

    Leyton Orient v Braintree Town - BBC Radio London

    Maidstone United v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Surrey

    Wrexham v Harrogate Town - BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    Hereford FC v Boston United - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Gainsborough Trinity v South Shields - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Woking v Gloucester City - BBC Surrey

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top