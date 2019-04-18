Live
Spurs knock out Man City in seven-goal thriller, Liverpool also into Champions League semis - reaction
Summary
- Spurs knock out Man City in Champions League classic
- Liverpool also reach semi-finals
- Barcelona v Liverpool; Tottenham v Ajax (30 April)
Europa League build-up: Chelsea v Slavia Prague; Napoli v Arsenal (20:00 BST)
- Europa League build-up: Chelsea v Slavia Prague; Napoli v Arsenal (20:00 BST)
By Ben Collins
Hip, hip, hooray
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
The Guardian
There was a long wait for a VAR check but the referee let Fernando Llorente's stand.
Did the ball go in off the Tottenham striker's hip or his arm? Hard to tell. But Spurs fans don't really care.
Llorente settles all-time classic
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
isport described the game as an 'all-time classic'...
'One of the best I've seen' - Carragher
Liverpool's win at Porto was so comfortable that some Reds were turning over to watch the drama unfold in the City-Spurs game instead.
Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said it was one of the best games he'd ever seen...
Semi-final line-up
And with Liverpool winning 4-1 at Porto to secure a comfortable passage into the semi-finals for a second straight season, here's how the last four looks.
These games will be played on Tuesday, 30 April, with the second legs to take place a week later, on Tuesday, 7 May.
'My players are heroes' - Pochettino
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino called his players 'heroes' and said he felt Spurs deserve to be in the Champions League semi-finals.
'From hell to heaven'
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld came out with probably my favourite line in the media zone after the match.
Talking about the moment Raheem Sterling's last-gasp goal was ruled out after a VAR check, he said it was "from hell to heaven" for Spurs.
Out of this World
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
The Daily Express
The Express says that the game was 'out of this world'...
Let's go!
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
And injured Tottenham striker Harry Kane was watching the game at home.
He posted this on Instagram with the message: Omggg! I love you boys!!!! #COYS #UCL
Football sometimes is a joke
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was also glued to the action...
This game is fantastic
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
Here's how BBC presenter and former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker reacted on Twitter...
How the world reacted
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
It started with four goals in the first 11 minutes. Then another came to make it five in 21 minutes.
A pulsating hour of football followed with two more goals (one of which was awarded after a lengthy VAR review), before one of the most dramatic finishes to a game we've ever seen.
Needing a goal to keep their hopes of the quadruple alive, Raheem Sterling netted for City in the 93rd minute causing pandemonium in the stands but the goal was then ruled out for offside by VAR.
Here's how the world reacted to a 'modern classic'...
The game that had it all?
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
Daily Mirror
Some have called it the game that had it all.
And today's Mirror sums it up nicely...seven goals, two VAR controversies, last-gasp winner ruled out, Manchester City's dream of winning a quadruple over.
What. A. Game.
Man City 4-3 Tottenham (Agg: 4-4 - Tottenham win on away goals)
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Tottenham overcame Manchester City in a classic encounter at Etihad Stadium to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time.
Fernando Llorente's goal, bundled in from a corner and confirmed by VAR 17 minutes from time, gave Mauricio Pochettino's side victory on away goals on a night of tension, attacking quality and defensive frailty that ended City and Pep Guardiola's quest for a historic quadruple of Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.
In a game of relentless drama, City even thought they had won it in injury time only for Raheem Sterling's goal to be ruled out for offside by VAR.
Click here to read the rest of Phil's report...
Good morning
And thanks for joining us after an amazing night of Champions League football.
If you weren't following it, you missed a classic as Tottenham knocked Manchester City out of the quarter-finals in a dramatic second leg at Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool also booked their place in the last four with a 4-1 win at Porto.