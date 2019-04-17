Live
Messi & Barca outclass Man Utd, Ajax stun Juve - reaction
Summary
- Barcelona beat Man Utd to reach Champions League semi-finals
- Ajax win at Juventus to reach last four for first time since 1997
- Cardiff two points from Premier League safety after win at Brighton
- Man City v Tottenham; Porto v Liverpool (20:00 BST)
By Ben Collins
Ajax back in the big time
Juventus 1-2 Ajax (Agg: 2-3)
Ajax's superb victory saw them reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1997 and the Dutch side have become the first team from outside England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France to reach the last four since compatriots PSV Eindhoven in 2005.
They've had to do it the hard way too. Their Champions League campaign began in July having entered the competition in the second qualifying round and they've knocked out holders Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout rounds.
Ronaldo run comes to an end
Juventus 1-2 Ajax (Agg: 2-3)
Cristiano Ronaldo had helped Real Madrid win the Champions League for the last three seasons so it was the first time the Portuguese forward had been knocked out of the competition since Juventus beat Real in May 2015.
Brilliant Ajax knock out Juve
Juventus 1-2 Ajax (Agg: 2-3)
And there was despair for Lionel Messi's old rival Cristiano Ronaldo as the young, enterprising Ajax side recovered from Ronaldo's opener to dump the former Manchester United forward and his Juventus side out of the Champions League quarter-finals.
Messi inspires Barca win
Barcelona 3-0 Man Utd (Agg: 4-0)
Manchester United were the underdogs heading to the Nou Camp.
And sure enough, their Champions League run ended in the quarter-finals as Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a crushing victory in the second leg.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we take a look at the reaction to Tuesday's Champions League games, as Barcelona and Ajax became the first two teams to book their place in the semi-finals.
Meanwhile in the Premier League, Cardiff earned a crucial 2-0 win at Brighton to keep alive their hopes of survival.