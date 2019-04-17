Messi & Barca outclass Man Utd, Ajax stun Juve - reaction

Ajax's superb victory saw them reach the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1997 and the Dutch side have become the first team from outside England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France to reach the last four since compatriots PSV Eindhoven in 2005.

They've had to do it the hard way too. Their Champions League campaign began in July having entered the competition in the second qualifying round and they've knocked out holders Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout rounds.