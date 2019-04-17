Scottish Premiership: radio, text and tv
Related Video and Audio
Play audio 20/04/2019 from BBC Radio Scotland
Play audio 20/04/2019 from BBC Radio Scotland
Play audio 20/04/2019 from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video 20/04/2019 from BBC One Scotland
Play audio Saturday Supplement from BBC Radio Scotland
Play video Livingston v St Mirren from BBC ALBA
RTL
Summary
- Sportsound 11:30
- Off the Ball 12:00
- Heart of Midlothian v Rangers 12:00 - hosts are on a six game losing run to visitors in top flight
- Hamilton Academical v Motherwell 15:00 - Accies have lost the last two in the top flight against visitors
- Kilmarnock v Aberdeen 15:00 - hosts are unbeaten in past six top flight games, visitors have nine top flight wins at Rugby park
- Livingston v St Mirren 15:00 - Livi won two of three top flight games against visitors
- St Johnstone v Dundee 15:00 - Saints won three on bounce against visitors who are on a seven match losing run in top flight
- Off the Ball Saturday Supplement 17:30
- Livingston v St Mirren 18:00 (BBC Alba)
- GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscot