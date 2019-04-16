Arsenal celebrate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal against Watford
Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

  1. Arsenal beat 10-man Watford to return to fourth place
  2. Brighton v Cardiff (19:45 BST)
  3. Barcelona v Man Utd; Juventus v Ajax (20:00 BST)
  Get Involved: Who are you backing in Champions League race?

By Ben Collins

  1. Champions League: Who will qualify?

    So how does qualification for next season's Champions League and Europa League work?

    Arsenal have two potential routes into Europe's premier club competition...and it's all explained here.

  2. Race for the Champions League

    Race for the Champions League

    Alexander Skulnick: Chelsea and Arsenal will finish in the top 4. To see Spurs' new stadium graced by Spartak Trnava et al in the Europa League and United travelling to Qarabag is too good a thing to miss. Btw I'm a Liverpool fan. I'll see you in Madrid!

  3. Gossip: Real Madrid target Premier League trio

    Could we be on the verge of another era of 'Galactico' signings at Real Madrid?

    Spanish newspaper El Confidencial has reported that Real have two transfer plans - one that includes signing Chelsea forward Eden Hazard and a "luxury" plan that includes bringing in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

    That story's top of today's gossip.

    Paul Pogba
    Copyright: Getty Images
  4. Get Involved

    Get Involved

    Real Madrid remain third in La Liga and are set to finish behind rivals Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for a second straight season.

    We can expect a few changes at the Bernabeu this summer, but if you were Zinedine Zidane, who would you be looking to sign?

    Let us know your thoughts by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or text 81111 (UK only)

  5. Rare Monday night game for Real

    Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid

    We also saw Real Madrid suffer the ignominy of having to play on a Monday having already been knocked out of the Champions League.

    It was the first time in more than four years that Real had played in La Liga's Monday night slot, which is usually not reserved for the league's big names.

    And to rub salt into the wounds, neighbours Leganes picked up their first ever La Liga point against Real in a deserved draw.

  7. Solskjaer's 'rallying call'

    Barcelona v Man Utd (20:00 BST)

    The Mail back page also mentions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's "rallying call" to his Manchester United players as they aim to overturn a 1-0 deficit in Barcelona in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg.

    We'll bring you more on that later.

  8. 'Heel of Fortune'

    Watford 0-1 Arsenal

    The Daily Mail

    The Mail carries an image of the moment Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang blocked Ben Foster's attempted clearance, with the rebound going straight into the Watford net.

    Daily Mail back page
    Copyright: Daily Mail
  9. Stick it in row Z Fozzy!

    Watford 0-1 Arsenal

    According to Javi Gracia, Troy Deeney might be "very sad". Ben Foster, meanwhile, is trying to keep his head up after his error for Arsenal's goal.

    He posted on Instagram: "Jus stick it in row Z Fozzy!!!!!!!! As in life you gotta take the rough with the smooth!! But keep smiling! Always keep smiling Epic effort from the lads, and the supporters! Always proud"

    View more on instagram
  10. 'Deeney didn't deserve red card' - Gracia

    Watford 0-1 Arsenal

    Watford

    Video content

    Video caption: Deeney did not deserve red card - Gracia
  11. 'Troy is very sad' - Gracia

    Watford 0-1 Arsenal

    Watford

    Watford manager Javi Gracia made it clear that he didn't think Troy Deeney should have been sent off.

    "I am very proud of my players," he said. "I am not interested in the result, we had our chances, hit the woodwork and created chances with 10 players.

    "I respect the referee's decision. In my opinion it is clear, maybe a yellow card but never a red card. I do not agree with the decision.

    "Troy is very sad. It was an important game for us, he knew it. The sending off was very tough for us."

  12. Deeney sees red

    Watford 0-1 Arsenal

    The Daily Telegraph

    Watford captain Troy Deeney was sent off just a minute after Arsenal's goal for throwing his forearm into the face of Lucas Torreira.

    The Telegraph carries an image of the pair, seconds after contact.

    Daily Telegraph sport page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
  13. 'We can control the match better' - Emery

    Watford 0-1 Arsenal

    Arsenal

    Manager Unai Emery admitted Arsenal were by no means at their best after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored that early opener.

    He said: "We were competitive today but in the circumstances we can control the match better. We didn't make it easy to score the second goal. We did not control the ball in the attacking third.

    "A clean sheet is very important. It is going to give us a lot of information, this match. Our analysis will give us confidence."

    Video content

    Video caption: Arsenal can control games better - Emery
  14. Get Involved

    Get Involved

    Monday's victory put Arsenal back above Chelsea in the race for a Champions League place.

    They're now above the Blues on goal difference, with a game in hand, while Tottenham are a point ahead with Manchester United two points behind.

    So who will qualify for next season's Champions League? Let us know how you see the run-in panning out by using #bbcfootball on Twitter or text 81111 (UK only)

    Premier League's top six
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  15. Gunners back in top four

    Watford 0-1 Arsenal

    A Ben Foster howler and a needless Troy Deeney red card helped Arsenal climb back into the Premier League's top four with a 1-0 victory at Watford.

    Yet it wasn't plain sailing for the Gunners as despite playing with 10 men for 80 minutes, Watford offered the far greater threat, hitting the bar through Adam Masina's powerful drive and forcing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno into a number of excellent saves.

    Troy Deeney is sent off against Arsenal
    Copyright: Reuters
  16. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Monday's action, with Arsenal beating 10-man Watford in the Premier League and Real Madrid being held by neighbours Leganes in La Liga.

    We'll also look forward to Brighton's home match against Cardiff, a crucial game in the battle for Premier League survival, plus Tuesday's Champions League quarter-finals.

