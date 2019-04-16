Premier League reaction and Champions League build-up

Watford manager Javi Gracia made it clear that he didn't think Troy Deeney should have been sent off.

"I am very proud of my players," he said. "I am not interested in the result, we had our chances, hit the woodwork and created chances with 10 players.

"I respect the referee's decision. In my opinion it is clear, maybe a yellow card but never a red card. I do not agree with the decision.

"Troy is very sad. It was an important game for us, he knew it. The sending off was very tough for us."