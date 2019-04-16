Listen: Easter Monday's non-league football
Play audio Aldershot Town v Havant & Waterlooville from BBC Surrey
Play audio Aldershot Town v Havant & Waterlooville from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Barrow v Hartlepool United from BBC Radio Cumbria
Play audio Eastleigh v Maidenhead Utd from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio FC Halifax Town v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Harrogate Town v Gateshead from BBC Radio York
Play audio Solihull Moors v Leyton Orient from BBC Radio London
Play audio Sutton United v Maidstone United from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio AFC Telford United v Alfreton Town from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Altrincham v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Dulwich Hamlet v Woking from BBC Surrey
Play audio Torquay United v Hungerford Town from BBC Radio Devon
