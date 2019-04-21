Live

Bale on bench again as Real face Bilbao

Summary

  1. Bale starts from the bench
  2. Zidane makes three changes to Real's XI
Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Marco Asensio is making himself a nuisance early doors.

    This time the Spain forward whips in a cross from the left but none of his team-mates are there to attack the ball at the near post - actually they were about 10 metres away.

  2. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Yuri Berchiche delivers a cracking cross from the left - Inaki Williams gets his head to the ball but can't direct it, under pressure from Raphael Varane.

    Real then break swiftly but Marco Asensio fails to find Karim Benzema with his final ball.

    It's been rather lively.

  3. YELLOW CARD

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    Inigo Cordoba goes into referee Melero Lopez's book for an early foul on Dani Carvajal.

    The ref also had the red out, but obviously that was a mistake.

  4. Post update

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    It's not packed out at the Bernabeu - plenty of empty seats.

    Those who are there are wearing scarves - it's a typical English spring day in Madrid.

  5. KICK-OFF

    Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao

    We are under way at the Bernabeu.

  6. LINE-UPS

    Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)

    Real XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane Vallejo Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Asensio.

    Athletic XI: Herrerin, Lekue, Alvarez, Martinez, Yuri, San Jose, Etxebarria, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Cordoba, Williams

  7. Moments away...

    Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)

    • The teams are out of the tunnel
    • There is a Real fan wearing a Burberry cap
    • It's 13C, which is eight degrees colder than Inverness
    • AND WE'RE LIVE!
  8. Getafe in the Champions League?

    Getafe 3-0 Sevilla

    What a win for Getafe in the battle for the fourth Champions League spot.

    They have just battered Sevilla 3-0 to move above them into fourth.

    Getafe have never been in the Champions League and it would have been an extremely brave person to have predicted at the start of the season that they would.

    Getafe
    Copyright: Getty Images
  9. Bale on the bench - once more

    Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)

    It's a second successive start from the bench for Welshman Gareth Bale, with speculation continuing about his future.

    Centre-back Jesus Vallejo replaces Nacho. Isco and Federico Valverde are also on the bench as Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez return to the line-up

  10. What's on your mind Zizou?

    Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)

    Zinedine Zidane
    Copyright: EPA
    Image caption: "Quick word Gareth...."

    There is something not quite clicking at Real. Apologies for pointing out the obvious.

    They got rid of two coaches and brought back former rookie manager hero Zinedine Zidane.

    But it's been three wins, a loss and a draw on his return - fair to say the team have not really been close to outstanding in any of those games.

    They will finish third, and no doubt if Zidane had his way he'd want this season to finish today and begin the process of rebuilding.

    Who stays? Who goes? These remaining matches might serve as an indication.

