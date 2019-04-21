Bale on bench again as Real face Bilbao

Marco Asensio is making himself a nuisance early doors. This time the Spain forward whips in a cross from the left but none of his team-mates are there to attack the ball at the near post - actually they were about 10 metres away.
Yuri Berchiche delivers a cracking cross from the left - Inaki Williams gets his head to the ball but can't direct it, under pressure from Raphael Varane.
Real then break swiftly but Marco Asensio fails to find Karim Benzema with his final ball.
It's been rather lively.
Inigo Cordoba goes into referee Melero Lopez's book for an early foul on Dani Carvajal.
The ref also had the red out, but obviously that was a mistake.
It's not packed out at the Bernabeu - plenty of empty seats.
Those who are there are wearing scarves - it's a typical English spring day in Madrid.
We are under way at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)
Real XI: Navas; Carvajal, Varane Vallejo Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Lucas Vázquez, Benzema, Asensio.
Athletic XI: Herrerin, Lekue, Alvarez, Martinez, Yuri, San Jose, Etxebarria, Muniain, Raul Garcia, Cordoba, Williams
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)
Getafe in the Champions League?
Getafe 3-0 Sevilla
What a win for Getafe in the battle for the fourth Champions League spot.
They have just battered Sevilla 3-0 to move above them into fourth.
Getafe have never been in the Champions League and it would have been an extremely brave person to have predicted at the start of the season that they would.
Bale on the bench - once more
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)
It's a second successive start from the bench for Welshman Gareth Bale, with speculation continuing about his future.
Centre-back Jesus Vallejo replaces Nacho. Isco and Federico Valverde are also on the bench as Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez return to the line-up
What's on your mind Zizou?
Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao (15:15 BST)
There is something not quite clicking at Real. Apologies for pointing out the obvious.
They got rid of two coaches and brought back former rookie manager hero Zinedine Zidane.
But it's been three wins, a loss and a draw on his return - fair to say the team have not really been close to outstanding in any of those games.
They will finish third, and no doubt if Zidane had his way he'd want this season to finish today and begin the process of rebuilding.
Who stays? Who goes? These remaining matches might serve as an indication.