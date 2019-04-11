Messi and Suarez
Live

Champions League quarter-final reaction

preview
2,296
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Luke Shaw own goal gives Barca the edge
  2. Ajax draw 1-1 with Juventus in first leg
  3. Quiet night for Lionel Messi
  4. Ronaldo scores 125th Champions League goal
  5. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. What the papers say

    Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona

    The papers sure love that picture of Luis Suarez

    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What the papers say

    Man United 0-1 Barcelona

    As predicted, Barcelona's tight win over Manchester United dominates the back pages of the national papers this morning.

    And a certain Luis Suarez - whose header went in off Luke Shaw - features an all of them, arms outstretched, lapping up the adulation (aka jeering) of the Stretford End.

    There's also an image of a bloodied Lionel Messi in the Express, but more on that later on...

    The i
    Copyright: The i
    Express
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Top o' the mornin' to ya

    Another glorious sunrise greeted us here at BBC Sport HQ at 7am.

    What's even better is one of the team has brought in a Willy Wonka-sized tuck shop of treats left over from her wedding, to get some sugar in our blood to start the day.

    I went for a Drumstick lolly and liquorice laces*, if any of you are interested.

    Breakfast of dreams!

    Back to the football...

    It's a new day, Manchester United fans. And it was only 1-0, right?

    *other sweet treats are available

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top