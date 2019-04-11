Live
Champions League quarter-final reaction
- Luke Shaw own goal gives Barca the edge
- Ajax draw 1-1 with Juventus in first leg
- Quiet night for Lionel Messi
- Ronaldo scores 125th Champions League goal
What the papers say
Man Utd 0-1 Barcelona
The papers sure love that picture of Luis Suarez
Man United 0-1 Barcelona
As predicted, Barcelona's tight win over Manchester United dominates the back pages of the national papers this morning.
And a certain Luis Suarez - whose header went in off Luke Shaw - features an all of them, arms outstretched, lapping up the adulation (aka jeering) of the Stretford End.
There's also an image of a bloodied Lionel Messi in the Express, but more on that later on...
