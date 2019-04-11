Champions League quarter-final reaction

As predicted, Barcelona's tight win over Manchester United dominates the back pages of the national papers this morning.

And a certain Luis Suarez - whose header went in off Luke Shaw - features an all of them, arms outstretched, lapping up the adulation (aka jeering) of the Stretford End.

There's also an image of a bloodied Lionel Messi in the Express, but more on that later on...

