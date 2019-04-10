Listen: Saturday's non-league football
Related Video and Audio
Play audio Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United from BBC Surrey
Play audio Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United from BBC Tees
Play audio Barnet v Wrexham from BBC Radio Wales
Play audio Barrow v Dover from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Chesterfield v Maidstone from BBC Radio Kent
Play audio Eastleigh v Gateshead from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Harrogate Town v Boreham Wood from BBC Radio York
Play audio Solihull Moors v Havant & Waterlooville from BBC Radio Solent
Play audio Sutton United v Leyton Orient from BBC Radio London
Play audio AFC Telford United v Curzon Ashton from BBC Radio Shropshire
Play audio Southport v Hereford FC from BBC Hereford & Worcester
Play audio Chelmsford City v Woking from BBC Surrey
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Commentaries available
All games kick-off at 15:00 BST
National League
Aldershot Town v Hartlepool United - BBC Surrey & BBC Tees
Barnet v Wrexham - BBC Radio Wales
Barrow v Dover - BBC Radio Kent
Chesterfield v Maidstone - BBC Radio Kent
Eastleigh v Gateshead - BBC Radio Solent
Harrogate Town v Boreham Wood - BBC Radio York
Solihull Moors v Havant & Waterlooville - BBC Radio Solent
Sutton United v Leyton Orient - BBC Radio London
National League North
AFC Telford United v Curzon Ashton - BBC Radio Shropshire
Southport v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Chelmsford City v Woking - BBC Essex