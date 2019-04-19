Newry City v Glentoran - Latest score and goal clips

A Curtis Allen double gives the Glens a two-goal lead at the break.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
HALF-TIME
Newry City 0-2 Glentoran
A Curtis Allen double gives the Glens a two-goal lead at the break.
His first was a quality finish and his second a fine piece of opportunism, and they have put the visitors in control.
Darragh Noonan did hit the crossbar for the hosts but Newry have a big job on their hands to get back into the game in the second half.
GOAL
Newry City 0-2 Glentoran
Curtis Allen doubles the Glentoran lead with his second goal of the night in the 41st minute.
It was the former Linfield striker at his predatory best as he reacted quickest to a Gavin Peers flick-on from a long throw-in to stab the ball home.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Newry City 0-1 Glentoran
Darragh Noonan rises well to meet a Josh Durnin corner but the home defender's header hits the top of the Glentoran crossbar.
GOAL
Newry City 0-1 Glentoran
Curtis Allen gives the Glens the lead in the 22nd minute.
Newry defender Thomas McCann was hesitant on the ball and allowed Darren Murray to dispossess him. Murray slipped it through to his strike partner and Allen showed his class to step inside Darragh Noonan and roll a right-foot shot into the bottom corner.
Untidy opening spell
Newry City 0-0 Glentoran
No goals and no chances in what has been a scrappy first quarter of an hour at the Showgrounds. Newry have had most of the possession but have failed to threaten the Glentoran goal so far.
Line-ups
Newry City 0-0 Glentoran
Newry City: Coleman, King, Noonan, Boyle, McCann, McCabe, S. Hughes, M. Hughes, Lavery, Rushe, Durnin.
Substitutes: Maguire, Delaney, Teggart, Mullen, Pender, Pablo Cavalcante, Windvogel.
Glentoran: Morris, Kane, Peers, C. Gallagher, Herron, Allen, McDaid, Kerr, Pepper, Gordon, Murray.
Substitutes: McLaughlin, Birney, McMahon, McCarthy, O'Neill, Gwiazda, Glover.