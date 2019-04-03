Premier League reaction as Fulham relegated

So Fulham's demise means only one more team will slip out of the Premier League this season.

Cardiff are currently the other side in the relegation zone, five points adrift of Burnley, Southampton and Brighton, who visit Chelsea on Wednesday.

So who do you think will go? We'd also like to hear which teams you'd like to see in the Premier League next season.

Use #bbcfootball on Twitter or text us at 81111 (UK only).