Premier League reaction as Fulham relegated
- Fulham relegated after defeat at Watford
- Wolves beat Man Utd for second time in three games
- Chelsea v Brighton, Man City v Cardiff, Tottenham v Crystal Palace (19:45 BST)
By Ben Collins
So Fulham's demise means only one more team will slip out of the Premier League this season.
Cardiff are currently the other side in the relegation zone, five points adrift of Burnley, Southampton and Brighton, who visit Chelsea on Wednesday.
Hornets reach 'amazing' tally
Watford 4-1 Fulham
Watford
Watford's fourth straight home win took them to 46 points, a feat manager Javi Gracia called "amazing" for the Hornets.
And they still have six games to play.
'I'm devastated for the club' - Parker
Watford 4-1 Fulham
Fulham
Fulham's caretaker boss Scott Parker was "obviously bitterly disappointed" after Tuesday night's defeat.
The former Fulham midfielder added: "I am devastated for the football club and fans. We always knew it was a tough ask to stay up but it is the way we lost the game which is most disappointing for me.
"The five or 10-minute spell when we conceded three goals was our season in a snapshot.
"I have ideas of [where it went wrong] but it's not the time to broadcast it. When a club gets relegated you know there are some serious issues."
Bottom two relegated
But both Huddersfield and Fulham are down with six weeks of the season to go.
Champions League race
And this is how it leaves the race for the top four.
Wolves' win ensured they remain above Watford in seventh place, 13 points behind Chelsea.
Wolves beat 10-man Man Utd
Wolves 2-1 Man Utd
Meanwhile, Wolves came from behind to beat Manchester United for the second time in 17 days.
After a superb start under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it was also United's third defeat in four games.
And then there was one
Good morning and thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Tuesday night's Premier League action.
Huddersfield equalled the record for the earliest relegation in a Premier League season on Saturday. And three days later Fulham joined them in having their fate sealed after a 4-1 defeat at Watford.
That leaves just one more team that will be heading down from the top flight.