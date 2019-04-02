New Tottenham stadium
Premier League news conferences

  1. News conferences coming up at Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City and Crystal Palace
  2. Watford v Fulham; Wolves v Man Utd (19:45 BST)
  3. Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 on Monday night
  4. Gunners now third after leapfrogging Tottenham and Man Utd
  5. Get Involved: Who will qualify for Champions League? #bbcfootball or 81111 (UK only)

By Ben Collins

  1. No VAR at Swansea was 'scandalous' - Warnock

    Cardiff City

    Cardiff boss Neil Warnock also had some sympathy for local rivals Swansea after Sergio Aguero's controversial late winner for Manchester City denied them a place in the FA Cup semi-finals.

    "They've got all the facilities as a former Premier League club," said Warnock. "To get knocked out of the FA Cup due to not having VAR there was scandalous."

  2. Warnock jokes he fined wife for ref comments

    Cardiff City

    After Sunday's defeat by Chelsea, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock won't face any action for staring down the officials.

    But he may be asked to explain today's comments about referees' boss Mike Riley.

    Warnock also quipped he has threatened to report his wife Sharon after she said she would not have stopped him if he had wanted to "thump" ref Craig Pawson and his assistants.

    "I had to tell her off, I fined her a week’s wages because she can't say things like that," said Warnock.

    "I told her she's going to have to calm down or I'll report her to the FA. I would imagine she said what 30,000 Cardiff fans would have said. I can’t condone that, so that's why I took action against her."

  3. Saracens to play at Spurs

    It's been known for a while that NFL games will be played at Tottenham's new home and it was announced today that there'll be rugby staged there too.

    Saracens have agreed a five-year deal to play their annual showpiece at the state-of-the-art stadium.

  4. Spurs open new stadium

    Tottenham v Crystal Palace (Weds, 19:45 BST)

    We'll hear from Mauricio Pochettino shortly on Tottenham's chances.

    The first team will finally play their first game at their new stadium on Tuesday.

    And here's a look at what Spurs fans can expect...

    Video caption: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: BBC Sport takes a look inside
  5. Get Involved

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Monday's win sent Arsenal above Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham into third place.

    Will they now finish above Spurs? And who else will clinch a top-four spot? Let us know which sides you think will claim Champions League qualification.

  6. Ozil back in favour

    Arsenal

    Arsenal manager Unai Emery said midfielder Mesut Ozil is "playing like we want" after producing a man-of-the-match performance against Newcastle.

    Ozil, at times out of favour since the Spaniard took over this season, helped the Gunners to a 2-0 win - their 10th consecutive home league victory.

    Mesut Ozil
    Copyright: Reuters
  7. Martial shaken off knock

    Wolves v Man Utd (19:45)

    Manchester United

    Manchester United's Anthony Martial has shaken off the knock he picked up in Saturday's win over Watford, while Romelu Lukaku and Victor Lindelof are both available.

    Alexis Sanchez, Antonio Valencia, Eric Bailly and Matteo Darmian remain out for the Red Devils, who dropped back to fifth place after Arsenal's win over Newcastle.

  8. Wolves can welcome back Bennett

    Wolves v Man Utd (19:45)

    Wolves

    Wolves made it to the FA Cup semi-finals by beating Manchester United last month and the two sides meet again in Tuesday's other Premier League game.

    Central defender Ryan Bennett is available after a two-match suspension. Raul Jimenez and Matt Doherty are both expected to start, having featured as substitutes in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Burnley.

    But several other regulars may be rested ahead of Sunday's trip to Wembley.

  9. Police investigate alleged Pickford incident

    Everton

    Today we have also had updates on the Jordan Pickford story from Monday, with Northumbria Police saying they are investigating an alleged incident involving the England goalkeeper.

  10. VAR replays to be shown to fans

    Manchester City face Brighton in the other FA Cup semi-final and it was confirmed earlier that VAR replays will be displayed to fans during both games if a decision is overturned.

  11. Cleverley could miss semi

    Watford v Fulham (19:45 BST)

    Watford

    Watford's Tom Cleverley has a calf tear that could also sideline him from Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Wolves.

    Isaac Success has picked up a knee injury while fellow forward Adalberto Penaranda has a hamstring problem so also misses out.

    Tom Cleverley
    Copyright: Reuters
  12. Fulham monitor Mitrovic

    Watford v Fulham (19:45 BST)

    Fulham

    Fulham are monitoring top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who missed Saturday's defeat to Manchester City with a stomach problem.

    Defender Tim Ream and midfielder Jean Michael Seri could return after international duty.

    Aleksandar Mitrovic
    Copyright: Reuters
  13. Cottagers could go down

    Watford v Fulham (19:45 BST)

    Fulham

    Fulham could follow Huddersfield in having their fate sealed though, as failure to win at Watford on Tuesday will see them relegated to the Championship after just one season back in the top flight.

    The Cottagers are 16 points adrift with just six games left.

  14. Bluebirds five points adrift

    Cardiff would have remained third from bottom anyway on Sunday but Chelsea's late fightback kept them five points from safety.

    They have a game in hand on fourth-bottom Burnley, but that is on Wednesday away to Manchester City, who have the chance to go back above Liverpool at the top of the table.

  15. Riley was a manufactured ref - Warnock

    Man City v Cardiff (Weds, 19:45 BST)

    Cardiff City

    But in today's news conference, ahead of Wednesday night's trip to face Manchester City, Cardiff boss Neil Warnock had this to say about former referee Mike Riley, who is now head of the Professional Game Match Officials Limited.

    "I always thought Mike Riley was a manufactured referee from day one," he said. "I don't think he's changed since then. He's been coached, manufactured, almost like a robot.

    "He knows everything about the rules, but I feel these people struggle to understand the game and the human element. A lot of referees are like Mike Riley and that's why I think we have gone backwards.

    "Common sense is not allowed nowadays, but the best refs still use it."

  16. No Warnock action - yet

    Despite staring down the match officials following relegation-threatened Cardiff City's controversial 2-1 defeat by Chelsea on Sunday, Neil Warnock will face no action.

    Click below to hear what the Bluebirds' boss said after the game...

    Video content

    Video caption: Cardiff 1-2 Chelsea: The best league in the world but the worst officials - Warnock
  17. Post update

    We're set to hear from Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino today after Spurs slipped to fourth in the Premier League.

    But there's already been one Premier League news conference today...and Cardiff boss Neil Warnock could find himself in some bother.

  18. Arsenal go third

    Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 on Monday to move above Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham and go third in the Premier League.

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang congratulates Alexandre Lacazette
    Copyright: Reuters
  19. Afternoon

    Thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Monday night's Premier League game and look ahead to the midweek action.

