Listen: Tuesday's non-league football

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. National League: Leyton Orient v Eastleigh - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Solent
  2. National League North: Alfreton Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford and Worcester
  3. BBC Essex Senior Cup Final: Chelmsford City v East Thurrock United - BBC Essex
  4. All games kick-off at 19:45 BST