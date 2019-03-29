Live

Premier League news conferences - updates

  1. Bournemouth, Cardiff news conferences from 09:00 GMT
  2. Pochettino media briefing from 12:00 GMT
  3. Arsenal, Wolves, Liverpool, Chelsea & Man City managers speaking after 13:00 GMT
  4. More reaction on Solskjaer's Man Utd appointment
  5. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

By Denise Evans

  1. What the papers say

    Predictable, Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's appointment as Manchester United manger on a three-year deal dominates the back pages.

    A number of takes of now infamous fan-chant 'Ole's at the wheel' have been weaved into the headlines....

    Guardian
    Copyright: Guardian
    Telegraph
    Copyright: Telegraph
  2. Morning!

    Well, I hope the sunrise is as glorious where you are as it was rising over BBC Sport HQ here in Salford this morning.

    It's a bright start to the day and with Old Trafford within view to the east from my desk, could it be a sign for a positive new dawn for Manchester United, following the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager?

    We'll have more reaction and updates on that big story before turning attention to today's news conferences, ahead of another bumper weekend of Premier League action.

    OGS
    Copyright: PA
