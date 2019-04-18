Live

McLeish leaves post as Scotland manager - updates & reaction

Summary

  Alex McLeish leaves his post as Scotland manager
  Scotland lost 3-0 in Kazakhstan before beating San Marino
  McLeish had secured place in next year's Nations League play-offs
Live Reporting

  1. SFA chief executive explains McLeish exit

    SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell thanked Alex McLeish and his backroom staff for their efforts, while explaining the decision to seek a new management team.

    "The decision to part company was not an easy one, especially given Alex’s status as a Scotland Hall of Fame member, earning 77 international caps, having played in three World Cups and taken charge of the national team for two spells," said Maxwell. “It was only taken after full consideration by the board and after an honest and respectful conversation between myself and Alex earlier in the week.

    "Ultimately, the performances and results as a whole in the past year- and, in particular, the manner of the defeat in Kazakhstan - did not indicate the progress expected with a squad we believe to be capable of achieving more.

    “With that in mind, it was agreed that we would seek to recruit a new management team to take us forward for the remainder of European Qualifying campaign.“At this point I would like to pay tribute to Alex for the good grace with which he has accepted the decision and for remaining unstinting in his support of the team for the remainder of the campaign. It befits his status as a Scotland legend and Hall of Fame inductee.“We firmly believe we have the potential to recover from the opening group defeat and unlock the potential of this exciting squad of players for the remainder of the campaign, safe in the knowledge we also have the play-offs as an additional route to Uefa Euro 2020.“With Hampden Park one of the Host City Venues for the 60th Anniversary of the European Championships, we are determined to ensure our supporters can watch the national team participate in Uefa Euro 2020.“Alex, Peter, James and Stevie leave with our best wishes for continued success in the future.”

  2. Scottish FA statement

    "The Scottish FA can confirm that Alex McLeish will leave his role as Scotland National Head Coach with immediate effect.

    "The decision was agreed collectively by the board at its scheduled meeting today and in consultation with Alex. His assistant coaches, Peter Grant, James McFadden and Stevie Woods, will also leave their roles."Since Alex’s arrival in February of last year, Scotland have topped their Uefa Nations League Group, securing a Uefa Euro 2020 qualifying play-off place.

    "However, the board believes a change of management is necessary to reinvigorate the European qualifying campaign after a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Kazakhstan in the opening Group I match last month.

    "Scotland, who defeated San Marino 2-0 in Matchday Two, resume the campaign in June against Cyprus and Belgium and the process of recruiting a new management team will begin immediately."

  4. Scotland and McLeish part company

    Alex McLeish has left his position as Scotland head coach by mutual consent.

    The 60-year-old took on a second spell in charge in February last year but has been under pressure because of recent poor results and performances.

    McLeish, who was in his second stint as Scotland boss, paid the price for a poor start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

    Scotland lost 3-0 to Kazakhstan in their opening qualifier and could only beat San Marino, the world's lowest-ranked team, 2-0 last month.

