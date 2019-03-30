Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Rangers
Summary
- Celtic lead Scottish Premiership by 10 points
- Rangers looking for back-to-back derby victories
- First derby for Neil Lennon since April 2012 when Celtic won 3-0
- Rangers' last win at Celtic Park was in October 2010
- Celtic unbeaten at home in top flight this season, conceding just five goals
