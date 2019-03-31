Luca Zidane starts for Real Madrid, Inter also in action

The big team news from this game is that Luca Zidane, son of Real Madrid manager Zinedine, starts in goal for the hosts. Real Madrid XI: Zidane, Odriozola, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo, Isco, Llorente, Ceballos, Bale, Diaz, Benzema. Huesca XI: Santamaria, Herrera, Etxeita, Mantovani, Pulido, Galan, Musto, Gomez, Rivera, Evila, Hernandez.
Inter Milan 0-0 Lazio
Under way at the San Siro.
Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah, Valero, Brozovic, Politano, Vecino, Perisic, Keita.
Lazio XI: Strakosha, Bastos, Acerbi, Felipe, Romulo, Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic, Correa, Immobile.
Top four to play for
Fallen giants Real Madrid and Inter Milan in action this evening, both are third but both are also 15 points off the top.
The title is gone for another season, so grabbing a Champions League spot and restoring some pride is now the focus.