Live

Luca Zidane starts for Real Madrid, Inter also in action

preview
1,230
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Luca Zidane starts in goal for Real Madrid
  2. Real in third, Huesca bottom
  3. Lazio can move into top six with victory over Inter
  4. GET INVOLVED: #bbceurofooty

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. LINE-UPS - Zidane Jnr starts

    Real Madrid v Huesca (19:45 BST)

    Luca Zidane
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The big team news from this game is that Luca Zidane, son of Real Madrid manager Zinedine, starts in goal for the hosts.

    Real Madrid XI: Zidane, Odriozola, Nacho, Ramos, Marcelo, Isco, Llorente, Ceballos, Bale, Diaz, Benzema.

    Huesca XI: Santamaria, Herrera, Etxeita, Mantovani, Pulido, Galan, Musto, Gomez, Rivera, Evila, Hernandez.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. KICK-OFF

    Inter Milan 0-0 Lazio

    Under way at the San Siro.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. LINE-UPS

    Inter Milan v Lazio (19:30 BST)

    Inter Milan XI: Handanovic, D'Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Asamoah, Valero, Brozovic, Politano, Vecino, Perisic, Keita.

    Lazio XI: Strakosha, Bastos, Acerbi, Felipe, Romulo, Alberto, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Lulic, Correa, Immobile.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Top four to play for

    Sergio Ramos
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Fallen giants Real Madrid and Inter Milan in action this evening, both are third but both are also 15 points off the top.

    The title is gone for another season, so grabbing a Champions League spot and restoring some pride is now the focus.

    Inter Milan
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top