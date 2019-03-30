Live

La Liga: Barcelona v Espanyol

preview
763
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Coutinho start for Barcelona
  2. Wins takes leaders 13 points clear
  3. 17:00 GMT - Juventus v Empoli
  4. GET INVOLVED: #bbceurofooty

Live Reporting

By Shamoon Hafez

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  • Send a text to 81111 (charged at your standard message rate)
  • Twitter: Use the hashtag
  • Facebook:

  1. Post update

    Barcelona 0-0 Espanyol

    Glaring sunshine in Barcelona. Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez might have some visibility issue. That's the last thing you need against Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and co.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. KICK-OFF

    Barcelona 0-0 Espanyol

    Away we go at Camp Nou.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. As it stands

    Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)

    La Liga table
    Copyright: .

    A win for Barcelona today and put the ribbons on the trophy?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)

    Predictably, Wu Lei is on the bench.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. How Wu Lei is helping La Liga overtake Premier League

    Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)

    Wu Lei
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Wu Lei, a national hero for football fans in China. became the first Chinese player to score in La Liga, in a game watched by an estimated live television audience of 25 million in his homeland.

    With that huge level of support following his every move, the impact of the forward's arrival in Spain extends far beyond Espanyol's attempts to stay in the top flight. Because Wu is also at the heart of La Liga's bold attempts to unseat the Premier League as the most popular football league in the world.

    As Espanyol prepare for a local derby trip to Barcelona on Saturday afternoon, BBC Sport finds out more.

    Head here to read the piece

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Team news

    Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)

    Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur, Coutinho, Suarez, Messi.

    Espanyol XI: Lopez. Rosales, Naldo, Lluis, Hermoso, Pedrosa, Sanchez, Granero, Roca, Melendo, Iglesias.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Derby day

    Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)

    Lionel Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: When it's the international break...
    Lionel Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: When the domestic action returns.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top