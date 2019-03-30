La Liga: Barcelona v Espanyol

Glaring sunshine in Barcelona. Espanyol goalkeeper Diego Lopez might have some visibility issue. That's the last thing you need against Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and co.
KICK-OFF
Barcelona 0-0 Espanyol
Away we go at Camp Nou.
As it stands
Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)
A win for Barcelona today and put the ribbons on the trophy?
Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)
Predictably, Wu Lei is on the bench.
How Wu Lei is helping La Liga overtake Premier League
Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)
Wu Lei, a national hero for football fans in China. became the first Chinese player to score in La Liga, in a game watched by an estimated live television audience of 25 million in his homeland.
With that huge level of support following his every move, the impact of the forward's arrival in Spain extends far beyond Espanyol's attempts to stay in the top flight. Because Wu is also at the heart of La Liga's bold attempts to unseat the Premier League as the most popular football league in the world.
As Espanyol prepare for a local derby trip to Barcelona on Saturday afternoon, BBC Sport finds out more.
Team news
Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)
Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Busquets, Rakitic, Arthur, Coutinho, Suarez, Messi.
Espanyol XI: Lopez. Rosales, Naldo, Lluis, Hermoso, Pedrosa, Sanchez, Granero, Roca, Melendo, Iglesias.
Derby day
Barcelona v Espanyol (15:15 GMT)