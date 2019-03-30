La Liga: Barcelona v Espanyol

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Wu Lei, a national hero for football fans in China. became the first Chinese player to score in La Liga, in a game watched by an estimated live television audience of 25 million in his homeland.

With that huge level of support following his every move, the impact of the forward's arrival in Spain extends far beyond Espanyol's attempts to stay in the top flight. Because Wu is also at the heart of La Liga's bold attempts to unseat the Premier League as the most popular football league in the world.

As Espanyol prepare for a local derby trip to Barcelona on Saturday afternoon, BBC Sport finds out more.

