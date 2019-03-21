Steve Holland and Gareth Southgate
England news conference

preview
Summary

  1. England host Czech Republic on Friday (19:45 GMT)
  2. Southgate speaking along with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
  3. Rashford absent from Thursday's training session

Live Reporting

By Saj Chowdhury

All times stated are UK

  1. Southgate on the spate on injuries

    Southgate: "When I've looked back over the two years over who scored the important goals and contributions, the squad has had to involved. We've always had four, five, six players missing.

    "There will be people who have not played often but all will be ready for England."

  2. On Declan Rice apology for a 2015 Instagram post

    Recent call-up Declan Rice posted a comment in 2015 which is deemed to refer to the IRA

    Southgate: "Hes apologised. It's not representative of what he believes and what he feels. Outside of that it was when he was 15 or 16 and engaged in conversation with friends.

    "We've probably said things, written things that would look different several years later."

  3. Injured Rashford will not face Czech Republic

    Southgate says Marcus Rashford will not be involved in Friday's match against the Czech Republic.

    Here is Gareth...

  5. 'How many injuries Steve?!'

    It's been a pretty decent few months for Gareth Southgate's England and now they begin their quest for Euro 2020 qualification with a match at Wembley against Czech Republic on Friday.

    Just when you thought that it might be another relatively tepid England presser somebody digs out a Declan Rice Instagram post from 2015, which the West Ham player has consequently apologised for. No doubt that will be discussed.

    And what about the England injuries?!! Marcus Rashford could join the list of casualties in recent days.

    Anyway, stay tuned.

