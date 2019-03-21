England news conference

Southgate speaking along with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford
Rashford absent from Thursday's training session
By Saj Chowdhury
Southgate on the spate on injuries
Southgate: "When I've looked back over the two years over who scored the important goals and contributions, the squad has had to involved. We've always had four, five, six players missing.
"There will be people who have not played often but all will be ready for England."
On Declan Rice apology for a 2015 Instagram post
Recent call-up Declan Rice posted a comment in 2015 which is deemed to refer to the IRA
Southgate: "Hes apologised. It's not representative of what he believes and what he feels. Outside of that it was when he was 15 or 16 and engaged in conversation with friends.
"We've probably said things, written things that would look different several years later."
Injured Rashford will not face Czech Republic
Southgate says Marcus Rashford will not be involved in Friday's match against the Czech Republic.
Here is Gareth...
'How many injuries Steve?!'
It's been a pretty decent few months for Gareth Southgate's England and now they begin their quest for Euro 2020 qualification with a match at Wembley against Czech Republic on Friday.
Just when you thought that it might be another relatively tepid England presser somebody digs out a Declan Rice Instagram post from 2015, which the West Ham player has consequently apologised for. No doubt that will be discussed.
And what about the England injuries?!! Marcus Rashford could join the list of casualties in recent days.
