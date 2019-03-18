Live
Liverpool go top, Man City keep quadruple bid on track - reaction
Summary
- Liverpool top of the Premier League heading into the international break
- Man City come from 2-0 down at Swansea to reach FA Cup semi-finals
- Women's FA Cup semi-final draw on BBC One at 08:30 GMT
- Wolves knock Man Utd out to reach FA Cup last four
- Chelsea suffer shock 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton
The Daily Express
The Daily Express reckons Liverpool will 'hold their nerve'.
The Daily Telegraph
The Daily Telegraph leads on James Milner's penalty for Liverpool.
Goalie moly!
The Sun
The Sun have gone with 'Goalie moly' as a headline, referring to blunders from Fulham keeper Sergio Rico and Millwall goalie David Martin.
In the meantime, grab a cuppa and join me for a browse through the back pages.
Get Involved - The best goal you've seen or scored
Now, before I get into the nitty gritty of the weekend's domestic action, did you SEE that Messi goal?
Of course you did.
If you didn't, go and watch it, then come back to me and all will be forgiven.
On the subject of worldies, I want to know the best goal you've either seen or scored yourself.
I'm talking all levels of the game. A screamer on a rainy Sunday match with your mates, or watching a stunning World Cup goal live in the flesh - give me your stories!
And just like that, another international break has crept up on us...
But fear not, the weekend's football has given us a whole host of topics to discuss.
Premier League, FA Cup, and everything in between - welcome to a new week and to today's live text!
