Liverpool
Live

Liverpool go top, Man City keep quadruple bid on track - reaction

preview
2,465
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Liverpool top of the Premier League heading into the international break
  2. Man City come from 2-0 down at Swansea to reach FA Cup semi-finals
  3. Women's FA Cup semi-final draw on BBC One at 08:30 GMT
  4. Wolves knock Man Utd out to reach FA Cup last four
  5. Chelsea suffer shock 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton
  6. Get Involved: Tweet #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Laura Savvas

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Post update

    The Daily Express

    The Daily Express reckons Liverpool will 'hold their nerve'.

    Daily Express
    Copyright: Daily Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Post update

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph leads on James Milner's penalty for Liverpool.

    The Daily Telegraph
    Copyright: The Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Goalie moly!

    The Sun

    The Sun have gone with 'Goalie moly' as a headline, referring to blunders from Fulham keeper Sergio Rico and Millwall goalie David Martin.

    The Sun
    Copyright: The Sun
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Post update

    In the meantime, grab a cuppa and join me for a browse through the back pages.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Get Involved - The best goal you've seen or scored

    #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

    Now, before I get into the nitty gritty of the weekend's domestic action, did you SEE that Messi goal?

    Of course you did.

    If you didn't, go and watch it, then come back to me and all will be forgiven.

    On the subject of worldies, I want to know the best goal you've either seen or scored yourself.

    I'm talking all levels of the game. A screamer on a rainy Sunday match with your mates, or watching a stunning World Cup goal live in the flesh - give me your stories!

    Tweet me using #bbcfootball or text me on 81111 (UK only - names on texts please)

    Lionel Messi
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    And just like that, another international break has crept up on us...

    But fear not, the weekend's football has given us a whole host of topics to discuss.

    Premier League, FA Cup, and everything in between - welcome to a new week and to today's live text!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Post update

    But then you check BBC Sport and see there's a live text for you to get your football fix on a Monday morning!

    Wolves FA Cup celebrations
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Post update

    When you wake up and remember it's the international break...

    Chris Smalling
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Pep Guardiola
    Copyright: Rex Features
    Swansea
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top