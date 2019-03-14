Live
Liverpool make it four English teams in last eight - Champions League reaction
viewing this page
Summary
- Liverpool win at Bayern Munich to reach Champions League quarter-finals
- Barcelona also win to complete last eight; draw is on Friday
- Get Involved: Are English teams the new dominant force in Europe? #bbcfootball or text #81111 (UK only)
Live Reporting
By Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
nitinthomas: If Chelsea and Arsenal qualify for Europa League tonight, then that's the top 6 Premier League sides into the last eight of Europe. Would that be a first?
Hhmm...off the top of my head, can't say. But if Arsenal begin to look as if they'll turn around their tie with Rennes later then I'm sure someone will soon shout up.
Full English
The Daily Telegraph
As the Telegraph points out, all four of the English sides that qualified for the Champions League have made it as far as the quarter-finals.
English assault on Europe
Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (Agg: 1-3)
The Daily Star
The Star also went with a Fab Four headline...
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
Lenny Turner: 10-15 years ago it was a done deal that at least 2/3 English teams made it to the QF's. With Real and Bayern on the decline, that period will repeat itself for sure.
Jack Rozycki: After my lowest moment as a Liverpool fan a few years ago when we lost 6-1 to Stoke in Gerrard's last game I never thought I would ever get to see Liverpool be a dominant force in Europe. (I started supporting Liverpool in year 1 in 2010 when introduced to football.)
Are English teams the new dominant force in Europe?
That's almost a one in four chance of the English clubs avoiding each other, keeping alive the possibility of there being an all-English semi-final line-up.
So, are English teams the new dominant force in Europe?
Could we now see a repeat of England's best era in the Champions League in the mid-2000s?
Champions League draw possibilities
Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Gracenote, has confirmed that there are 105 possible scenarios for the Champions League draw on Friday (11:00 GMT).
Nine of them involve the four English clubs being drawn against each other (8.6% chance).
72 of the possible draws have exactly one all-English tie (66.6%).
The four English clubs avoid each other in the remaining 24 scenarios (22.9%).
Post update
Manchester United's dramatic victory over Bayern Munich in 1999 was the first time an English side won the Champions League (don't worry, I know the competition existed before 1992... I mean since the European Cup was rebranded).
So, can any English side add their name to that mammoth trophy this season? Who will they face each other in the last eight? Or will they manage to avoid each other? What are the chances, eh.
Well, we're about to tell you...
Beckham to play in 1999 reunion
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Former England captain David Beckham will return to Old Trafford for the 1999 reunion game between Manchester United and Bayern Munich on 26 May.
Beckham won six Premier League titles and made 394 appearances for United before leaving for Real Madrid in 2003.
He will be joined by Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt and Jesper Blomqvist in midfield for a United side to be managed by Sir Alex Ferguson.
"I’m so excited to be going back to Old Trafford," said Beckham. "1999 was such a massive year for us so recreating that moment is going to be really special. To be back together as a squad and to be managed by the boss again is huge. I can’t wait."
Post update
Daily Mirror
As well as more from today's papers, like the Mirror getting creative with their headline below, we'll also bring you any breaking news lines.
There's one coming shortly...
Barca into last eight... AGAIN
Barcelona 5-1 Lyon (Agg: 5-1)
It was a routine night for Barcelona, though, as Lionel Messi also scored twice and set up two more.
Barca and Lyon had drawn the first leg 0-0 as well but the Spanish giants eased into the last eight with a 5-1 win.
That ensured Barca reached the Champions League quarter-finals for a record 12th consecutive year.
'Big Win Tonight Boys'
Roberto Firmino posted this on Instagram with the message "Big Win Tonight Boys".
You're not wrong, Bobby!
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
So it got us thinking... Are English teams the new dominant force in Europe?
Let us know your thoughts on Twitter using #bbcfootball or text us on 81111 (UK only)
Premier League provides 50% of quarter-finalists
For the first time in 10 seasons, four teams from one country will compete in the last eight of the Champions League.
But is this season's repeat a sign of England's resurgence on the biggest stage?
Fab Four
Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (Agg: 1-3)
The Daily Mail
Liverpool, of course, is famous for another fab four...
And that's how the Mail described the Premier League teams which have reached the last eight.
'Masterclass in Munich'
Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (Agg: 1-3)
The Times
There were mixed opinions about whether the goalless draw in the first leg was a good result for Liverpool.
Well, it doesn't matter if you go and play like that in the second leg!
The Reds produced a 'masterclass in Munich' to ensure there are four English teams in Friday's quarter-final draw.
'Mane of the moment'
Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool (Agg: 1-3)
The Independent
Sadio Mane was the main man for Liverpool, giving the Reds a half-time lead before scoring their third late on.
Champions League match reports
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Wednesday night's Champions League action.
Barcelona eased through to the quarter-finals while it was a memorable night for Liverpool in Munich as the Reds won at Bayern to make it four English teams in the last eight.