Arsenal celebrate their second goal against Manchester United
Reaction to Premier League games and pitch invasions

Summary

  1. Liverpool back within point of Man City
  2. Arsenal beat Man Utd to leapfrog them into top four
  3. Another two fans invade pitch and confront players on Sunday
By Ben Collins

    Unfortunately there was another instance of a player being confronted by a spectator over the weekend, during Rangers' 1-1 draw at Hibernian.

    Video caption: Watch: Fan confronts Rangers captain Tavernier during draw with Hibernian
  2. 'They have to come down heavy'

    BBC pundit Alan Shearer feels Birmingham City should face the 'strongest possible punishment'.

    Video caption: Birmingham City should face the strongest possible punishment - Shearer
  3. 'Idiots Spoil Vital Victories'

    Daily Mirror

    The Mirror adopted a similar stance, calling for the two men involved to be 'banned for life'.

  4. 'Mindless Morons'

    The Daily Express

    The Express described the two men that invaded the pitch during Sunday's games as 'mindless morons' while saying how the incidents have sparked safety concerns.

  5. 'Players fear for their lives'

    The Daily Telegraph

    Birmingham and Aston Villa are just outside the Championship play-offs after Villa won Sunday's derby.

    But as big a game as it is, I'm sure neither expected to be on the front page of the Telegraph's sport section.

  6. Darren Moore's exit explained

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    There has been widespread condemnation of West Brom's decision to axe Darren Moore with the club fourth in the Championship.

    However, when you look at the underlying issues, it is not so surprising.

    There have been concerns about West Brom's form for most of the season but the chief executive Mark Jenkins continued to back Moore, a fans' favourite who corrected a toxic situation at the club last term following the exits of Tony Pulis and Alan Pardew.

    However, having taken a calculated gamble by keeping the majority of their squad together following relegation from the Premier League in the hope - and expectation of securing a speedy return to the top flight - the 4-0 defeat at Leeds, followed by a home draw with bottom club Ipswich, left West Brom nine points off the automatic promotion places and fearing they wouldn't even make the play-offs if the situation continued to drift.

    They felt it was better to act now, whilst there is still a chance to rectify the situation, as tough a decision as it was to make.

  7. West Brom speak to Slavisa Jokanovic

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    West Brom will step up their efforts to being in a replacement for for sacked manager Darren Moore having further talks with former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic.

    The Baggies have made Jokanovic one of the prime candidates to replace Moore, having guided Watford and Fulham into the Premier League.

    West Brom do have other options though - and intend to sound out former Huddersfield boss David Wagner to see if he would be interested in returning to the game ahead of the summer as planned.

    Former Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal is also of interest and is one of the men who made their interest known following Moore's dismissal.

    However, they are keen to have a new man in place ahead of Wednesday's Championship encounter with Swansea if possible and Jokanovic is available.

  8. Post update

    We'll give you more of the reaction in Monday's papers in a moment but we'll also bring you any breaking news during the course of the day...

  9. 'Football's day of shame'

    The Guardian

    Although Sunday's results impacted on the top four of the Premier League, those incidents dominate Monday's papers, with the Guardian calling it 'football's day of shame'.

    The Guardian sports page
    Copyright: The Guardian
  12. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to a big weekend of football action.

    Things are hotting up in the Premier League in the race for the title and for the top four.

    But unfortunately much of that action has been overshadowed by some unsavoury scenes...

