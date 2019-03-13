Listen: Saturday's non-league football

  1. Commentaries available

    All matches kick off at 15:00 GMT

    National League

    Aldershot Town v Salford City - BBC Surrey

    Barnet v Hartlepool United - BBC Tees

    Eastleigh v Barrow - BBC Radio Solent

    Harrogate Town v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio York

    Havant & Waterlooville v Chesterfield - BBC Radio Solent

    Wrexham v Maidstone United - BBC Radio Wales

    FA Trophy semi-final first leg

    Leyton Orient v AFC Telford United - BBC Radio London and BBC Radio Shropshire

    National League North

    Alfreton Town v Hereford FC - BBC Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Welling United v Woking - BBC Surrey

