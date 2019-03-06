Karim Benzema
Champions Real humbled, Spurs progress, England win SheBelieves Cup - reaction

  1. Defending champions Real Madrid knocked out by Ajax
  2. Harry Kane scores as Tottenham cruise through to last eight
  3. England win SheBelieves Cup for first time
  4. Man United look to overturn first-leg deficit in Paris (kick-off 20:00 GMT)
  5. Get Involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

  2. So is it the end of an era?

    Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax (Aggregate 3-5)

    Real Madrid's 1,011-day reign as European champions is over.

    Two years, nine months and five days since they beat fellow La Liga side Atletico Madrid in the 2016 final in Milan, they have finally been eliminated from Europe's premier club competition after three title wins in a row.

    Tuesday's result comes six days after they were eliminated from the Copa del Rey by fierce rivals Barcelona, whom they trail by 12 points in La Liga.

    You can look at the stats behind Real's remarkable run and the fallout from defeat by Ajax here.

    Real Madrid
  3. Madrid stunned at home

    Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax (Aggregate 3-5)

    It all looked set for a routine Madrid victory at home, as the 13-time winners held a 2-1 advantage after the first leg in Amsterdam.

    But the visitors overturned the deficit within 18 minutes as they stormed into an aggregate lead with goals from Hakim Ziyech and David Neres.

    Former Southampton forward Dusan Tadic extended the lead after the hour mark before Lasse Schone added a spectacular fourth.

    You can read the full match report on a crazy night in the Spanish capital here.

    Ajax players celebrate
  4. White contrast

    A desolate Luka Modric...

    Luka Modric
    A jubilant Harry Kane...

    Harry Kane
    It was a contrasting night for Los Blancos and the Lilywhites in the Champions League...

    Defending champions Real Madrid slipped off their perch, while Tottenham progressed to the quarter-final for first time since 2011.

