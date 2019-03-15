Tam Cowan and Stuart Cosgrove

Listen: Off the ball & Saturday's Scottish football

BBC Radio Scotland 810 MW & BBC Sport Scotland

Summary

  1. all kick-offs 15:00 (GMT)
  2. Aberdeen v Livingston - Dons unbeaten in last 8 top flight games against Livi
  3. Hibernian v Motherwell - Hibs won 1 of past 6 at home in top flight
  4. St Johnstone v St Mirren - Saints lost 7 of past 8 in top flight
  5. Hamilton Academical v Hearts - Accies (D2 L3) of last 5 in top flight against Hearts
  6. Rangers v Kilmarnock - Gers won 2 of past 11 in top flight against Killie
  7. GET INVOLVED #bbcsportscotland