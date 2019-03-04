Live
Man City a point clear with nine games left - Premier League reaction
- Liverpool stay second after 0-0 draw at Everton
- Man City one point clear with nine games left
- Chelsea win 2-1 at Fulham
- Watford strike late to beat Leicester
- Rodgers' first game in charge of Leicester
We showed character - Parker
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea
At the other end, Fulham are 10 points from safety with nine games left after suffering their eighth defeat from nine league games.
And caretaker manager Scott Parker said he is planning for the long term after his first match in charge.
"The most important thing was we showed character," said Parker. "Our centre-halves got the ball and played. This is the way Fulham play and the way I want my team to play.
"I am thinking long term in the best interests of Fulham. I will treat this as long term because I want to help this club."
And here's how those Liverpool and Chelsea results leave the Premier League's top six...
We could have killed the match - Sarri
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea
It was a much-improved performance by Fulham and they almost claimed a late equaliser but Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri felt his side could have sealed victory by the hour mark.
"We played very well only for 60 minutes. We could have killed the match," he said.
"We were not able to so in the last 20 or 25 minutes we were in trouble because we were very tired mentally and physically after 120 minutes against Manchester City and a strong match against Tottenham.
"But I am really very happy with the performance for 60 minutes and the result."
Blues' first away win of 2019
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea
Earlier on Sunday, Gonzalo Higuain set Chelsea on the way to a first Premier League away win of 2019.
Fulham equalised through Calum Chambers but Jorginho's first Chelsea goal proved to be the winner, with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga the star man seven days after he refused to be substituted during the Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City.
So what do you think? How important is being top of the table in March?
Or, as the Mail put it on today's back page, have Liverpool 'blown it'?
'Who wants to be top in March?'
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
Liverpool's failure to win on Sunday means they stay second and are now a point behind Manchester City with nine games to play.
But after the game Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: "Who wants to be top of the table at the beginning of March? It is nice but there are lots of games to play."
Here's more on his post-match reaction.
Advantage City
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
The Independent says that it's advantage City in the title race and asks if they will be 'absolute losers' if they now fail to retain the title.
Blowing it?
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
And that theme continues through most of today's papers.
'Everton put the wind up Klopp'
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
The i went with a similar headline...
'Gone With The Wind'
And the Mirror had some fun with that excuse on today's back page.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
One of the reasons manager Jurgen Klopp gave for Liverpool's performance was the wind.
Here's what he had to say after Sunday's game.
Today's papers
The Express described it as a 'Derby Day Deadlock' at Goodison Park.
Liverpool stay second
Everton 0-0 Liverpool
And we'll begin by looking back at what happened at Goodison Park, where Everton ensured Manchester City remained top of the Premier League as they produced a battling performance to hold Liverpool to a goalless draw.
The Reds needed victory to leapfrog City after their win at Bournemouth on Saturday but Jurgen Klopp's side lacked the cutting edge to break the deadlock in a tense Merseyside derby.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Sunday's Premier League action, which saw Liverpool miss out on returning to the top of the table.
The Reds had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the Merseyside derby, leaving title rivals Manchester City a point clear.
Chelsea also won the west London derby while Watford claimed a late winner at home to Leicester.