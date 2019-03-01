Premier League news conferences

Lots of talk around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and David de Gea over the last 24 hours.

It now seems only a matter of time before Solskjaer is confirmed as Manchester United’s next manager. Indeed, given the results over the past week, Solskjaer could get a Champions League place at Mauricio Pochettino’s expense.

De Gea’s future is a bit less straightforward. His contract expires in 2020 and he wants a wage rise in line with the enormous salary United paid Alexis Sanchez.

United’s player of the year four seasons out of the last five, De Gea’s demands are understandable. The club are reluctant to give him what he wants.