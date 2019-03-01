Live
Premier League news conferences
Summary
- Claudio Ranieri sacked by Fulham, Scott Parker caretaker boss for visit of Chelsea
- 17 Premier League news conferences, beginning with Bournemouth and Man United
- Brendan Rodgers presented as new Leicester manager
By Ben Collins
Man Utd risk losing De Gea
The Daily Telegraph
The Telegraph has reported that Manchester United risk losing Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, unless they make him the club's highest-paid player alongside Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30.
That story features in today's gossip column.
Solskjaer and De Gea on Utd agenda
Man Utd v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Lots of talk around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and David de Gea over the last 24 hours.
It now seems only a matter of time before Solskjaer is confirmed as Manchester United’s next manager. Indeed, given the results over the past week, Solskjaer could get a Champions League place at Mauricio Pochettino’s expense.
De Gea’s future is a bit less straightforward. His contract expires in 2020 and he wants a wage rise in line with the enormous salary United paid Alexis Sanchez.
United’s player of the year four seasons out of the last five, De Gea’s demands are understandable. The club are reluctant to give him what he wants.
Post update
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe are the first managers we're set to hear from today, after 09:00 GMT.
Both Manchester United and Bournemouth are in action on Saturday, and here are all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures...
Man Utd back in contention for top-four spot
Since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United back into Champions League contention.
Here's how the top six looks before United host Southampton on Saturday (15:00 GMT).
'It's Ole Yours'
Daily Mirror
Back to today's papers and the Mirror has reported that Manchester United have decided not to speak to other candidates for the manager's job after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's superb start as caretaker boss.
Peter Crouch press release
So That Peter Crouch Podcast is back for a second series, and the former England striker even wrote his own press release to announce the news...
So after months of negotiations, high-level meetings and not getting round to it, me and my friends Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark are back.
That Peter Crouch Podcast
In other news, Peter Crouch has signed a new deal...
'Charming man, but not a lucky charm'
The Guardian
However, there is still plenty of respect for the man that led Leicester to that unlikely title success in 2016.
'Dilly ding, dilly dong'
The Daily Telegraph
And Claudio Ranieri's famous 'dilly ding, dilly dong' line gave the headline writers some ammunition...
Today's papers
The Times
And Claudio Ranieri's sacking is on the back page of most of today's papers...
Post update
So Claudio Ranieri spent just 106 days in charge at Fulham. But can you name the Premier League managers with the shortest reigns?
Take our quiz to find out...
Ranieri sacked by Fulham
Yep, Scott Parker will be in the dugout for Fulham's west London derby with Chelsea on Sunday. Or should that be the Scott Parker derby since he played for both clubs?!
Fulham sacked Claudio Ranieri yesterday after just 17 games in charge. When he took over in November, the Cottagers were bottom of the Premier League table with five points from 12 matches.
This is how he leaves them...
Good morning
Good morning and thanks for joining us for a busy day of Premier League news conferences.
We're due to hear from 17 clubs ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which include a few tasty derbies.
And they include hearing from Fulham's new caretaker manager Scott Parker for the first time, plus Brendan Rodgers being presented as the new Leicester boss.