Claudio Ranieri
Live

Premier League news conferences

preview
3,547
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Claudio Ranieri sacked by Fulham, Scott Parker caretaker boss for visit of Chelsea
  2. 17 Premier League news conferences, beginning with Bournemouth and Man United
  3. Brendan Rodgers presented as new Leicester manager
  4. Get Involved: Best derbies #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)

Live Reporting

By Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Man Utd risk losing De Gea

    The Daily Telegraph

    The Telegraph has reported that Manchester United risk losing Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 28, unless they make him the club's highest-paid player alongside Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30.

    That story features in today's gossip column.

    David de Gea
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Solskjaer and De Gea on Utd agenda

    Man Utd v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

    Simon Stone

    BBC Sport

    Lots of talk around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and David de Gea over the last 24 hours.

    It now seems only a matter of time before Solskjaer is confirmed as Manchester United’s next manager. Indeed, given the results over the past week, Solskjaer could get a Champions League place at Mauricio Pochettino’s expense.

    De Gea’s future is a bit less straightforward. His contract expires in 2020 and he wants a wage rise in line with the enormous salary United paid Alexis Sanchez.

    United’s player of the year four seasons out of the last five, De Gea’s demands are understandable. The club are reluctant to give him what he wants.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe are the first managers we're set to hear from today, after 09:00 GMT.

    Both Manchester United and Bournemouth are in action on Saturday, and here are all of Saturday's Premier League fixtures...

    Premier League fixtures for 2 March
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Man Utd back in contention for top-four spot

    Since taking over from Jose Mourinho in December, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has led Manchester United back into Champions League contention.

    Here's how the top six looks before United host Southampton on Saturday (15:00 GMT).

    Premier League's top six
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'It's Ole Yours'

    Daily Mirror

    Back to today's papers and the Mirror has reported that Manchester United have decided not to speak to other candidates for the manager's job after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's superb start as caretaker boss.

    Daily Mirror back page
    Copyright: Daily Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Peter Crouch press release

    So That Peter Crouch Podcast is back for a second series, and the former England striker even wrote his own press release to announce the news...

    So after months of negotiations, high-level meetings and not getting round to it, me and my friends Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark are back.

    Peter Crouch with Chris Stark and Tom Fordyce
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. That Peter Crouch Podcast

    In other news, Peter Crouch has signed a new deal...

    Video content

    Video caption: Breaking news: That Peter Crouch Podcast will return for a second series.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. 'Charming man, but not a lucky charm'

    The Guardian

    However, there is still plenty of respect for the man that led Leicester to that unlikely title success in 2016.

    The Guardian sports page
    Copyright: The Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. 'Dilly ding, dilly dong'

    The Daily Telegraph

    And Claudio Ranieri's famous 'dilly ding, dilly dong' line gave the headline writers some ammunition...

    Daily Telegraph sports page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Today's papers

    The Times

    And Claudio Ranieri's sacking is on the back page of most of today's papers...

    The Times back page
    Copyright: The Times
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    So Claudio Ranieri spent just 106 days in charge at Fulham. But can you name the Premier League managers with the shortest reigns?

    Take our quiz to find out...

    Graphic showing that Claudio Ranieri was in charge of Fulham for 106 days
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Ranieri sacked by Fulham

    Yep, Scott Parker will be in the dugout for Fulham's west London derby with Chelsea on Sunday. Or should that be the Scott Parker derby since he played for both clubs?!

    Fulham sacked Claudio Ranieri yesterday after just 17 games in charge. When he took over in November, the Cottagers were bottom of the Premier League table with five points from 12 matches.

    This is how he leaves them...

    Premier League's bottom six
    Copyright: BBC
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Good morning

    Good morning and thanks for joining us for a busy day of Premier League news conferences.

    We're due to hear from 17 clubs ahead of this weekend's fixtures, which include a few tasty derbies.

    And they include hearing from Fulham's new caretaker manager Scott Parker for the first time, plus Brendan Rodgers being presented as the new Leicester boss.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top