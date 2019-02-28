Pedro
Live

Premier League reaction & updates

preview
Summary

  1. Liverpool stay top with 5-0 win over Watford
  2. Chelsea beat Spurs 2-0; Kepa dropped
  3. Man Utd win 3-1 at Crystal Palace
  4. Arsenal thrash Bournemouth 5-1
  5. Southampton beat Fulham 2-0
  6. Get involved: #bbcfootball or text 81111 (UK only)
  7. Burnley, Brighton & Huddersfield news conferences from 13:00 GMT

Live Reporting

By Denise Evans

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. What the papers say

    Liverpool 5-0 Watford

    Liverpool's demolition of Watford at Anfield dominates the back pages today.

  2. Welcome

    Well, well, what a midweek of Premier League action we've just had, eh?

    There's been some shocks, lots of goals and the battles for both the top four and avoiding the drop are getting quite juicy.

    But before I start to comb through all of that, here's a look at the back pages of Thursday's papers.

